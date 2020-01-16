Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

What $750,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities
525 E. Main St., Santa Paula
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 16, 2020
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys right now in Santa Paula, Newbury Park and Port Hueneme in Ventura County.

SANTA PAULA: The charm is brimming from this 120-year-old Queen Anne Victorian with updated living spaces in downtown Santa Paula.

Address: 525 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $749,500 for six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 2,801 square feet (16,988-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Covered front porch; 15-foot ceilings; redwood floors; attic loft

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $409,000, down 14.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities
641 Cayo Grande Court, Newbury Park
(Realtor.com)

NEWBURY PARK: A voluminous great room with a custom stone fireplace anchors this five-bedroom home with citrus trees out back.

Advertisement

Address: 641 Cayo Grande Court, Newbury Park, 91320

Listed for: $726,500 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,996 square feet (4,696-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; lofted office; herb garden; neighborhood pool and tennis courts

About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $700,000, down 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities
148 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme
(Realtor.com)

PORT HUENEME: A short walk from the beach, this remodeled two-story enjoys ocean views from a spacious second-story deck.

Address: 148 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, 93041

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,706 square feet (2,400-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Living room with fireplace; galley-style kitchen; private patio; attached garage

About the area: In the 93041 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $464,000, down 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities
1142 Ojai Road, Santa Paula
(Realtor.com)

SANTA PAULA: This two-story property comes as a duplex, with both units covering 1,000 square feet with a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms.

Address: 1142 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $735,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,046 square feet (6,031-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched entryway; two garages; drought-tolerant landscaping; private garden for each unit

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $409,000, down 14.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities
94 N. Dewey Avenue, Newbury Park
(Realtor.com)

NEWBURY PARK: On the market for the first time in three decades, this spacious home near a park boasts an entertainer’s yard with an updated pool and pergola.

Address: 94 N. Dewey Avenue, Newbury Park, 91320

Listed for: $780,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,340 square feet (8,943-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone-and-tile exterior; trellis-topped entry; floating staircase; private courtyard

About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $700,000, down 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities
164 Mainsail Court, Port Hueneme
(Realtor.com)

PORT HUENEME: This gated-community home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with sweeping ocean views and multiple decks to take advantage of the setting.

Address: 164 Mainsail Court, Port Hueneme, 93041

Listed for: $829,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,197 square feet (2,089-square-foot lot)

Features: Dual-toned exterior; glass garage door; open floor plan; remodeled kitchen

About the area: In the 93041 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $464,000, down 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement