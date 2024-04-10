Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Academic Excellence 6, Silver Valley 3
Academy of Careers & Exploration 21, Lucerne Valley 0
Adelanto 5, Silverado 1
Alhambra 20, San Gabriel 0
Aquinas 5, Linfield Christian 0
Arcadia 9, Glendale 1
Arlington 18, Hillcrest 0
Arrowhead Christian 4, Woodcrest Christian 2
Arroyo Valley 8, Rim of the World 1
Banning 10, Desert Mirage 0
Beverly Hills 10, Morningside 0
Birmingham 1, El Camino Real 0
Bishop Amat 12, Gardena Serra 6
Bishop Montgomery 2, Paraclete 0
Bloomington 3, Kaiser 2
Bolsa Grande 8, Rancho Alamitos 1
Brentwood 5, Campbell Hall 0
Buena 7, Oxnard Pacifica 4
Burbank 5, Hoover 0
Burbank Burroughs 7, Pasadena 3
Calabasas 8, Thousand Oaks 0
Camarillo 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3
Cate 6, Santa Clara 2
Cerritos 20, Whitney 0
Chaffey 11, Ontario 1
Chaminade 4, Alemany 3
Chaparral 6, Great Oak 2
Coachella Valley 6, Cathedral City 4
Coast Union 23, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 10
Crossroads 16, Archer School for Girls 15
Crossroads Christian 31, Bethel Christian 19
Dana Hills 4, Mission Viejo 3
Desert Christian 12, Faith Baptist 3
Desert Hot Springs 7, Indio 5
de Toledo 12, Shalhevet 0
Don Lugo 14, Baldwin Park 7
Dos Pueblos 12, Oxnard 6
Eisenhower 10, Fontana 0
El Dorado 7, Santa Ana Foothill 6
Fairmont Prep 15, Tarbut V’ Torah 4
Foothill Tech 24, Villanova Prep 1
Gahr 10, Downey 2
Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Tustin 2
Glenn 13, Pioneer 1
Grand Terrace 10, Carter 0
Hawthorne 17, Compton Centennial 0
Heritage Christian 27, Triumph Charter 0
Irvine University 1, Northwood 0
Jurupa Hills 2, Colton 0
Jurupa Valley 10, Indian Springs 0
Katella 23, Westminster 3
Laguna Beach 3, Marina 1
Laguna Hills 9, Beckman 3
La Mirada 15, Norwalk 0
La Quinta 7, Shadow Hills 6
Leuzinger 8, Hawthorne 3
Los Altos 7, Diamond Bar 4
Los Amigos 2, Loara 1
Loyola 4, Alemany 3
Maranatha 9, Whittier Christian 1
Mary Star 11, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 5
Mater Dei 4, Santa Margarita 1
Milken 8, YULA 2
Miller 15, Pacific 1
Millikan 10, South 3
Mojave 17, Trona 2
Monrovia 8, South Pasadena 5
Montclair 7, Chino 6
Montebello 5, Bell Gardens 3
Murrieta Mesa 3, Temecula Valley 2
Newbury Park 3, Oaks Christian 1
Newport Harbor 2, Corona del Mar 0
New Roads 11, Hawthorne Math & Science 1
Oakwood 7, Buckley 1
Ocean View 3, Godinez 0
Orange 8, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0
Oxford Academy 8, Artesia 5
Oxnard Pacifica 6, Buena 3
Palmdale 15, Antelope Valley 1
Patriot 10, Norte Vista 0
Ramona 10, La Sierra 0
Rio Hondo Prep 11, Pasadena Poly 2
Rio Mesa 4, Ventura 0
Rolling Hills Prep 3, Jefferson 2
Sage Hill 4, Portola 3
Salesian 5, St. Bernard 4
San Bernardino 7, Rubidoux 1
San Gorgonio 9, Riverside Notre Dame 4
San Marcos 6, Santa Barbara 2
Santa Ana 12, Saddleback 1
Santa Margarita 6, JSerra 0
Santa Maria 15, Coastal Christian 0
Santa Paula 12, Nordhoff 6
Santa Rosa Academy 19, CAMS 0
Schurr 22, Keppel 1
Segerstrom 6, Garden Grove 3
Servite 9, Capistrano Valley 2
Sierra Canyon 3, Crespi 2
South Hills 9, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
South Pasadena 1, La Canada 0
St. Anthony 3, Cathedral 2
St. Bonaventure 18, Bishop Diego 2
St. Francis 1, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0
St. John Bosco 7, Mater Dei 2
St. Paul 7, St. Monica 1
Summit 6, Rialto 4
Temecula Prep 1, Perris 0
Thacher 26, Dunn 10
Trabuco Hills 8, Tesoro 1
Trinity Classical Academy 15, Santa Clarita Christian 1
United Christian Academy 14, Anza Hamilton 4
Valencia 5, Chaminade 3
Victor Valley 5, Granite Hills 4
Victor Valley Christian 22, Cobalt Institute 3
Viewpoint 10, Canyon Country Canyon 3
Village Christian 5, Valley Christian 3
Vista Murrieta 3, Murrieta Valley 2
Walnut 7, Rowland 3
Warren 11, Long Beach Wilson 0
Westlake 7, Agoura 5
West Ranch 1, Simi Valley 0
West Valley 15, San Jacinto Leadership 3
Woodbridge 2, Irvine 1
Softball
Academy of Careers & Exploration 24, Lucerne Valley 4
Agoura 14, Thousand Oaks 3
Aliso Niguel 6, Dana Hills 0
Anaheim 16, Santa Ana Valley 1
Anaheim Canyon 7, El Modena 3
Aquinas 9, Linfield Christian 4
Arcadia 15, Pasadena 4
Arlington 4, Hillcrest 3
Artesia 16, Whitney 0
Bell Gardens 14, Montebello 4
Bethel Christian 19, Crossroads Christian 8
Beverly Hills 18, Compton Centennial 4
Burbank 16, Glendale 5
Burbank Burroughs 7, Crescenta Valley 5
California 4, La Serna 2
California Lutheran 19, Riverside School for the Deaf 9
CALS Early College 9, University Prep Value 2
Camarillo 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 11, Bishop Montgomery 1
Canyon Country Canyon 7, West Ranch 3
Capistrano Valley 4, El Toro 2
Carter 23, Rialto 5
Century 12, Magnolia 11
Chaffey 12, Ontario 5
Chino 4, Montclair 1
Chino Hills 8, Los Osos 0
Coachella Valley 19, Cathedral City 2
Colton 14, San Gorgonio 2
Cornerstone Christian 13, Temecula Prep 12
Cypress 15, Crean Lutheran 0
Don Lugo 8, Baldwin Park 1
Downey 6, Mayfair 3
Eastside 15, Palmdale 5
Eisenhower 11, Fontana 1
El Dorado 6, Brea Olinda 4
Esperanza 9, Villa Park 3
Etiwanda 13, St. Lucy’s 0
Fillmore 27, Channel Islands 0
Flintridge Sacred Heart 16, Marymount 3
Fountain Valley 11, Edison 1
Gahr 19, Warren 2
Garden Grove Pacifica 10, La Palma Kennedy 0
Golden Valley 8, Castaic 1
Grace Brethren 4, St. Bonaventure 2
Grand Terrace 10, Summit 7
Granite Hills 10, Victor Valley 0
Hesperia Christian 6, Riverside Prep 2
Highland 16, Antelope Valley 0
Huntington Beach 10, Newport Harbor 0
Indian Springs 14, Jurupa Valley 0
Indio 22, Desert Hot Springs 0
Jurupa Hills 16, Bloomington 1
Kaiser 5, Arroyo Valley 2
Keppel 15, Alhambra 7
Lakewood St. Joseph 12, St. Monica 5
LA Leadership Academy 21, Alliance Bloomfield 11
Lancaster 8, Knight 1
Leuzinger 8, Hawthorne 3
Liberty 20, Perris 0
Loma Linda Academy 13, Public Safety 1
Long Beach Poly 9, Long Beach Wilson 5
Los Altos 4, South Hills 2
Millikan 10, Compton 0
Mojave 4, Trona 2
Muir 11, Hoover 1
Murrieta Mesa 10, Temecula Valley 1
Norwalk 14, Dominguez 3
Nuview Bridge 7, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 0
Orcutt Academy 30, Santa Ynez 7
Oxford Academy 13, Glenn 0
Palos Verdes 10, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0
Paraclete 15, St. Anthony 5
Paramount 9, Bellflower 8
Placentia Valencia 9, Tustin 1
Providence 4, Rio Hondo Prep 0
Quartz Hill 16, Littlerock 0
Rancho Mirage 14, Ontario Christian 0
Riverside Notre Dame 14, Rim of the World 3
Rosary 3, JSerra 0
San Bernardino 15, Rubidoux 9
San Marcos 10, Santa Barbara 0
Santa Fe 5, El Rancho 3
Santa Rosa Academy 18, CAMS 0
Savanna 15, Western 2
Schurr 20, San Gabriel 0
Sierra Canyon 7, Louisville 1
Silverado 15, Adelanto 13
Southlands Christian 7, Orangewood Academy 6
St. Genevieve 20, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0
St. Paul 6, Mary Star 3
Tahquitz 22, Citrus Hill 1
Temple City 18, Nogales 3
Tesoro 5, Mission Viejo 1
Trabuco Hills 3, San Clemente 2
United Christian Academy 10, Anza Hamilton 9
University Prep 7, Academic Excellence 6
Upland 11, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Valencia 2, Saugus 1
Valley View 6, Bishop Amat 2
Viewpoint 13, Brentwood 0
Westlake 9, Newbury Park 4
Westview 7, Ramona 6
Whittier Christian 2, Valley Christian 1
Woodcrest Christian 17, Arrowhead Christian 7
Yorba Linda 5, Santa Ana Foothill 3
