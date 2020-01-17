Actress Ashley Benson paints it black, then sells Los Feliz abode

In Los Feliz’s historic Laughlin Park neighborhood, actress Ashley Benson of “Pretty Little Liars” fame has sold her 95-year-old home she owned in a trust for $2.14 million. That’s $359,000 less than the price she set last summer, records show.

It’s one of 60 homes in gated Laughlin Park, a celebrity-riddled community with past and present residents that include Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. Demille, Kristin Bell, Dax Shepard and Angelina Jolie.

Rising three stories, the Spanish-style charmer has taken on a slightly different feel during Benson’s stay. The actress painted many of the finishes black, from the garage door to the built-ins, windows, doors, fireplaces, patios and stairway tile.

1 / 11 The front. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The deck. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The yoga studio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com)

The bold colors provide visual contrast in the living spaces, which feature white walls and hardwood floors. There’s a living room with French doors and coved ceilings, a chandelier-topped dining area and a newly remodeled marble kitchen.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office in about 2,000 square feet. A pair of balconies take in sweeping mountain views, and down below, a yoga studio opens to a landscaped yard with a fire pit.

Nikki and Robb Friedman of Compass handled both ends of the deal.

A native of Anaheim, Benson appeared in the shows “7th Heaven,” “Supernatural” and “Eastwick” before her breakout role as Hanna Marin in the mystery-drama series “Pretty Little Liars.” More recently, her film credits include “Spring Breakers” and “Her Smell.”