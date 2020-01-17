Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Onetime modernist haunt of actor Jeff Chandler sells in Rancho Mirage

The Midcentury Modern-style home in Rancho Mirage was owned by Oscar-nominated actor Jeff Chandler in the late 1950s.
The Midcentury Modern-style home in Rancho Mirage was owned by Oscar-nominated actor Jeff Chandler in the late 1950s.
(Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 17, 2020
12:17 PM
Share

A Rancho Mirage home where film actor Jeff Chandler, known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Cochise in the 1950 film “Broken Arrow,” once lived has sold for $865,000.

The Midcentury Modern-style home, which dates to 1957, was owned by Chandler in the late 1950s. Recently renovated but retaining its period look, the house has clean lines, walls of glass and exposed beams that reinforce the modernist design. A classic mixed stone fireplace fills the far wall in the open-concept living room.

1/9
The front of the house.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
2/9
A front view.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
3/9
The entry and courtyard.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
4/9
The entry.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
5/9
The living room.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
6/9
Walls of windows center on valley and mountain views.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
7/9
The dining area.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
8/9
The kitchen has a breakfast bar.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
9/9
Desert landscaping surrounds the single-story home.  (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

The 1,789 square feet of living space also has an updated kitchen, a dining area, three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. New porcelain tile floors shine throughout the single-story floor plan.

Advertisement

Outside, there’s a swimming pool, decking and a vintage trailer for overnight guests. Desert landscaping and rock outcrops fill out the roughly one-third-acre lot.

The property originally hit the market in October with the option to purchase the home’s period furniture outside of escrow. It previously changed hands three years ago for $630,000, records show.

Brian Beard of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Mark Gutkowski of Bennion Deville Homes represented the buyer.

Chandler, a popular star in his day, gained fame on such radio shows as Dick Powell’s “Rogue’s Gallery” before his film career launched. He appeared in 36 films including “Female on the Beach” (1955) and “Man in the Shadow” (1957). He died in 1961 at the age of 42.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement