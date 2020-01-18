Home of the Week: King of the hill in Silver Lake

At nearly 4.5 acres, this estate is among the largest residences in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. A lighted tennis court, Zen gardens, a heated swimming pool and an original Peter Shire sculpture accompany the contemporary home, which was designed to capture sweeping lake and mountain views from every room.

The details

Location: 1844 Silverwood Terrace, Los Angeles, 90026

Asking price: $5.98 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1989

Living area: 4,400 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 4.44 acres

Features: vaulted ceilings; accent lighting; chef’s kitchen with wok station; multiple patios; Zen gardens; heated swimming pool; waterfall; tennis court

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in November was $1.18 million, a year-over-year increase of 17.6%, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Sohail Yousaf, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 665-1700

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.