Encino’s ‘Entourage’ house sells for $5.32 million

That was fast. Encino’s “Entourage” house, which was was used to portray the fictional home of Adrian Grenier’s character in the hit HBO show, just sold for $5.32 million.

Its celebrity ties carry over into the real world as well; it was sold by Jonathan Littman, producer of “The Amazing Race” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” He listed it late last year for $5.499 million and found a buyer a month later, records show.

Showcasing Old World flourishes and amenities both inside and out, the Tuscan-style villa is a natural fit in the flashy “Entourage” universe. It sits on an acre, fitting seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms into nearly 9,300 square feet.

1 / 15 The backyard. (The Luxury Level) 2 / 15 The exterior. (The Luxury Level) 3 / 15 The entry. (The Luxury Level) 4 / 15 The study. (The Luxury Level) 5 / 15 The living room. (The Luxury Level) 6 / 15 The kitchen. (The Luxury Level) 7 / 15 The hallway. (The Luxury Level) 8 / 15 The sun room. (The Luxury Level) 9 / 15 The master bedroom. (The Luxury Level) 10 / 15 The master bathroom. (The Luxury Level) 11 / 15 The theater room. (The Luxury Level) 12 / 15 The swimming pool. (The Luxury Level) 13 / 15 The backyard. (The Luxury Level) 14 / 15 The outdoor lounge. (The Luxury Level) 15 / 15 The courtyard. (The Luxury Level)

Advertisement

Stone and ivy touch up the exterior, and inside, accents include exposed trusses, walnut floors and French doors under 22-foot ceilings. Hanging lanterns top a voluminous great room with living and dining areas and continue into the kitchen, which holds two islands and an eye-catching mix of wood and tile.

For amenities, there’s a wine cellar, movie theater and yoga studio. The master wing is a space all its own, complete with an office, dual closets, marble bathroom and one of six wood-burning fireplaces.

The single-story floor plan wraps around a landscaped courtyard, and out back, arches line a loggia complete with wood beams, lounges and a dining area. A patio with a fire pit tacks on a swimming pool and spa. Rolling lawns complete the scene.

Jill Krutchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Maya Tubia of 365 Management Group represented the buyer.



Advertisement

As president of Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Littman’s recent credits include “Training Day,” “Lucifer” and “L.A.’s Finest.” In 2018, he paid $4.275 million for a traditional-style home in Sherman Oaks.