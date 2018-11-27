TV producer Jonathan Littman goes traditional in Sherman Oaks

Jonathan Littman, who’s won 10 Primetime Emmys as an executive producer of “The Amazing Race,” has paid $4.275 million for a traditional-style home in Sherman Oaks.
Set on a third of an acre, the gated estate feels a bit different from the Tuscan-style villa he bought in 2011 that was featured on HBO’s “Entourage.”
A garden with a bull statue fronts the home, which is entered through double doors. In 7,357 square feet, there are five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of living spaces, all with molding and walnut floors.
Dual chandeliers hang over the foyer and formal dining room, and the main level also holds a wet bar, a billiards room, a living room with a fireplace and a kitchen with an oversized center island.
Past the breakfast nook, French doors open to an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, a pavilion, and a meditation garden. A balcony off the master suite takes in the grassy scene from above.
Andrea Korchek of the Agency held the listing. Jill Krutchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented Littman.
Littman, president of Jerry Bruckheimer Television, also holds credits on “Without a Trace,” “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: NY.” More recently, he produced the shows “Training Day” and “Lucifer.”