Padres catcher Austin Hedges swings on a smart home in San Diego

Austin Hedges has a new home turf in San Diego. The Padres catcher just paid $1.35 million — or $100 more than the listing price — for a newly built home about 11 miles north of the team’s stadium, records show.

The two-story spot comes complete with smart home capabilities, a paid-off solar system and roughly $300,000 in upgrades. Out back, there’s a custom saltwater pool and spa.

Tan tones cover the exterior and continue inside, where slightly darker shades of hardwood line the living spaces. An upgraded kitchen with an oversize island sits between the dining area and window-filled living room. On the second story, there’s a bonus room.

1 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The bonus room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The outdoor living area. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The back patio. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,440 square feet. The master suite expands to a marble bathroom, as well as a spacious covered deck overlooking the neighborhood. Down below, an outdoor living space tacks on a wall of brick with a built-in fireplace.

A native of San Juan Capistrano, Hedges was drafted by the Padres straight out of high school in 2011. The 27-year-old took over as the team’s regular catcher in 2017 and has hit 46 home runs and 140 RBIs during his time in the league.

Alexander Good of of Freealty held the listing. Leigh Ann Elledge of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented Hedges.