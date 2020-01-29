Comedian Christopher Titus buys a golf course home in Tarzana

Christopher Titus, the actor-comedian best known for his eponymous early 2000s sitcom “Titus,” has shelled out $1.61 million for a golf course home in Tarzana. That’s $89,000 less than the listing price, public records show.

Built in the ‘70s but upgraded since, the floor plan keeps bright with picture windows, light hardwood floors and varying shades of cream and white. There’s a step-down living room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining room and an open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops.

Five bedrooms and four bedrooms fill out the 3,500-square-foot floor plan. Upstairs, the master suite boasts dual closets and a balcony. A second balcony hangs off the bonus room.

1 / 10 The living room. (TheAgencyRe.com) 2 / 10 The dining room. (TheAgencyRe.com) 3 / 10 The dining area. (TheAgencyRe.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (TheAgencyRe.com) 5 / 10 The master bedroom. (TheAgencyRe.com) 6 / 10 The master bathroom. (TheAgencyRe.com) 7 / 10 The bonus room. (TheAgencyRe.com) 8 / 10 The backyard. (TheAgencyRe.com) 9 / 10 The back patio. (TheAgencyRe.com) 10 / 10 The view. (TheAgencyRe.com)

Sliding glass doors open outside, where a palm-topped lawn sits adjacent to a swimming pool with a diving board. A dining patio with a grill completes the space, which overlooks a fairway of the Braemar Country Club golf course.

Ailine Vakian of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing. Kevin Nguyen of the Agency represented Titus.

A native of California, Titus created, produced and starred in the dark comedy sitcom “Titus,” which ran for three seasons on Fox. He’s released eight comedy specials, and his TV credits include “Big Shots” and “CSI: Miami.”