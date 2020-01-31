Topher Grace cuts loose from Studio City Midcentury

After buying a place in La Cañada Flintridge, actor Topher Grace and his wife, actress Ashley Grace, have sold their home in Studio City for $2.45 million. That’s $245,000 shy of their asking price, records show.

It chalks up as a loss for the Hollywood couple, who paid $2.5 million for the property in 2017.

The stylish Midcentury is a bit smaller than their new home, a charming traditional of 4,000 square feet. This one clocks in at 2,700 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms spread across a single story.

Inside, an open floor plan boasts white walls, wide-plank hardwood floors and a stacked-stone fireplace. An indoor-outdoor living room sits on one end. A subway tile kitchen occupies the other.

The master bedroom opens directly out back, where there’s a shaded lounge, swimming pool, lawn and custom teak outdoor shower. In front, a horseshoe-shaped driveway ascends to the elevated lot.

Jason Reitz and Ryan T. Brown of Rock Realty Group held the listing. Tori Horowitz of Compass represented the buyer.

Topher Grace, 41, is known for his role on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show.” More recently, he appeared in the Oscar-winning film “BlacKkKlansman,” as well as the National Geographic miniseries “The Hot Zone.”

Ashley Grace, born Ashley Hinshaw, had guest roles on “Gossip Girl” and “Fringe” before landing the lead part in the 2011 independent drama “About Cherry.” Her recent credits include the shows “StartUp” and “The Arrangement.”

The pair married in 2016.