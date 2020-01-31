Venice House Hunt: Designer digs or romantic retreat?

In the high-caliber housing market of Los Angeles County, every neighborhood has a distinct style, offering a list of pros and cons that can leave even the surest of buyers second-guessing.

Better views lead to longer commutes. Living closer to the action may mean sacrificing space.

This series digs into these differences, pitting properties against each other in a head-to-head format and allowing the listing agents to proclaim why theirs is best.

A Sunday stroll down Ocean Front Walk shows that Venice is still very much in touch with its bohemian roots. The coastal neighborhood’s artsy attitude, combined with beach access and Abbot Kinney Boulevard’s shopping and destination dining, make it an attractive landing place for some of L.A.’s most interesting people.

However, gentrification has made its mark in recent years, and owning a home in the charming community is getting more and more expensive.

For $2.5 million, which would you prefer: a stylish loft-style spot a few blocks from the beach or a Spanish contemporary home with stellar outdoor spaces?

Modern loft residence

Designed by bau10 Architecture, this three-story home is brimming with modern amenities, stylish designs and a rooftop deck that takes in the bustling neighborhood around it. It’s listed by Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee + Partners.

Address: 2020 Alberta Ave., Venice, 90291

Price: $2.495 million

Specs: Three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 2,735 square feet (3,143-square-foot lot)

The agent’s pitch:

What could be better for any buyer than getting the keys to their new home and being able to immediately enjoy a stunning retreat with family and friends? Between the pristine, elegant design like the teak paneling and limestone walls and the jaw-dropping architectural features like the floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, this masterpiece begs for someone to make it a home.

This is just about any buyer’s fantasy. How could it not be? You’re three blocks from the beach. The master suite and hotel-style bath are drenched in sunlight. It offers the perfect mix of luxury and modern design. And the outdoor space — to die for.

I mean, a pool is great. But a west-facing roof deck with a spa? Now that’s unforgettable. Welcome home.

Spanish contemporary residence

Ideal for entertaining, this romantic Spanish-style spot boasts a balcony and rooftop deck that overlook a knockout backyard with a spa, bar, outdoor kitchen and guesthouse. It’s listed by Keith Kaplan and Corey Nelson of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Address: 2924 Yale Ave., Venice, 90292

Price: $2.499 million

Specs: Four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,844 square feet (4,016-square-foot lot)

The agent’s pitch:

This California Spanish contemporary with four bedrooms and three bathrooms has been artfully designed to convey warmth, sophistication and easy elegance. Located in the coveted Coeur D’Alene school district, it’s the ideal home for active family life with an expansive open-concept main floor encompassing living and dining areas and an updated chef’s kitchen with stone counters and a center island.

The large master suite features a generous walk-in closet, spa-like bath and balcony with French doors. Three large bedrooms, a den and an office give everyone in the family the perfect space of their own.

Take in marina views and ocean sunsets from the rooftop deck, and enjoy weekends with friends and family in the backyard paradise with an oversize saline spa, bar, outdoor kitchen and guest house/cabana.