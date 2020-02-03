Actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester list Topanga mountain retreat

In the mountains of Topanga, married actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are asking $3.245 million for their scenic retreat on three acres.

The hilltop retreat has plenty of personality, as hiking trails, fruit trees, gardens, meditation areas and scenic lookouts fill the grounds. The home itself — a two-story concoction of wood and glass — holds three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms in 4,354 square feet.

Wood beams and concrete columns frame the entry, which descends to a step-down living room with walls of windows and Saltillo tile. There’s also a chef’s kitchen, office, formal dining room and wine cellar.

The wood and glass continue upstairs, where a sky-lighted hallway accesses a master suite with a fireplace. Off to the side, a spa tub is tucked into a nook with glass on three sides. Decks and balconies take in sweeping canyon views elsewhere.

Out back, a trellis-topped patio leads to a spa and a fire pit at the edge of the property. Solar panels are found up top. In front, a gravel motor court offers room for 15 cars.

Brody, 40, starred as Seth Cohen in the teen drama series “The O.C.” in the 2000s, and his more recent credits include “Sleeping With Other People,” “StartUp” and “Shazam!”

Leighton, 33, found her breakout role as Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl,” which aired from 2007 to 2012. She currently stars in the ABC sitcom “Single Parents,” which is currently in the middle of its second season.

Michael Morabito of Compass holds the listing.