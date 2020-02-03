Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

NBA star DeAndre Jordan asks $10 million for Tuscan compound in Malibu

Image_11.jpg
The 3.5-acre estate has a three-story mansion, a detached garage and a scenic patio with a swimming pool, spa and cabana.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 3, 2020
11:36 AM
While his team hunts for a playoff spot out east, Brooklyn Nets big man DeAndre Jordan is looking to score a sale on the West Coast. His Tuscan-style estate overlooking the ocean in Malibu just hit the market for $9.995 million, records show.

The coastal compound offers plenty of space for the former All-Star, who spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. Across 3.5 acres, it has an 8,800-square-foot mansion, 2,000 square feet of deck space, a detached garage and a scenic patio with a pool, spa and cabana.

Custom-built in 2006, the house spans three stories with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and loads of amenities. Highlights include a movie theater, elevator, underground wine cellar and billiards room with a bar.

1/12
The three-story home.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The lawn.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The movie theater.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The wine cellar.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The bar.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The hillside compound.  (Realtor.com)

Formal common spaces give the floor plan a dramatic tone. Columns, chandeliers, custom fireplaces and travertine floors imported from Italy adorn the main level, and the kitchen has hand-crafted cabinetry and granite and onyx countertops.

Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private balcony through three sets of French doors. The outdoor space overlooks the long hillside lot, which sits about half a mile from the ocean.

Joseph Shane Tourtelot of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Jordan, 31, spent a decade with the Clippers, leading the league in rebounding for two seasons and being named All-NBA First Team in 2016. Over the summer, he inked a four-year deal with the Nets worth about $40 million.

He’s made a few real estate moves in the area over the years, selling a Cape Cod-inspired mansion in Pacific Palisades for $11.75 million in 2016 and listing his smaller Malibu home two years ago for $6.5 million.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.
