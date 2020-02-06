Guess co-founder Armand Marciano unloads Lake Sherwood mansion for $6.5 million

Armand Marciano has found a fitting offer in Lake Sherwood, selling his Italian villa-style home in the community for $6.5 million. That’s the same price the Guess fashion brand co-founder paid for the place half a decade ago, records show.

Marciano made his fortune in the early 1980s as a founder of the denim brand along with his three brothers, and the scenic mansion has room for them all. It sits on nearly an acre with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 8,380 square feet.

The floor plan is quite fashionable, from the two-story entry with wrought-iron accents to the voluminous great room under wood-coffered ceilings. There’s also a movie theater, wine closet and wood-paneled lounge with a wet bar.

Found on the first floor, the master suite includes a fireplace, spa bathroom, dual closets and a gym. Through multiple sets of French doors, it opens to the grassy backyard.

Up top, an oversized viewing deck looks out on landscaped grounds and the nearby golf course. There’s a custom pool, pavilion, fire pit and manicured hedges, as well as a spacious covered patio with a living and dining area.

Jordan Cohen of Re/Max One and Team Nicki and Karen of Compass held the listing. Marci Murray of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Marciano co-founded Guess jeans with his brothers, Georges, Paul and Maurice, in 1981 and served as a senior executive vice president for the clothing brand. He left the company in 2003.