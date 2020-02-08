Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A storybook standout in Beverly Hills

The English Tudor Revival-style house was built in 1928 for the parents of Colleen Moore, a silent film actress who helped popularize the bobbed cut hairstyle.   (Tyler Hogan)
Half-timbering, exposed brickwork and creeping vines lend a storybook feel.  (Tyler Hogan)
The two-story house retains its stained glass windows, coffered ceilings and grand fireplace mantels.  (Tyler Hogan)
The Beverly Hills home is listed for $15.5 million.  (Tyler Hogan)
The home was designed by Los Angeles-based architect and builder Carl S. Arganbright.  (Tyler Hogan)
There are eight bedrooms and six bathrooms in 6,600 square feet.  (Tyler Hogan)
The grounds feature English-style gardens, decorative fountains and two guesthouses.  (Tyler Hogan)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 8, 2020
5 AM
Half-timbering, exposed brickwork and creeping vines lend a storybook feel to this English Tudor Revival-style home in Beverly Hills. The stately home, designed by L.A.-based architect and builder Carl S. Arganbright, was built in the 1920s for the parents of Colleen Moore, a silent film actress who helped popularize the bobbed haircut style.

The details

Location: 707 N. Arden Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $15.5 million

Year built: 1928

Total living area (including guesthouses): 8,000 square feet, nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 24,369 square feet

Features: Half-timbering; leaded glass windows; exposed brickwork; formal entry; scaled formal rooms; two guesthouses; swimming pool; outdoor dining areas; English garden

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $2.765 million, a 47.1% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Lisa Gild, Douglas Elliman, (310) 497-9223, and David Kramer, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 691-2400

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
