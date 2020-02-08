Home of the Week: A storybook standout in Beverly Hills

Half-timbering, exposed brickwork and creeping vines lend a storybook feel to this English Tudor Revival-style home in Beverly Hills. The stately home, designed by L.A.-based architect and builder Carl S. Arganbright, was built in the 1920s for the parents of Colleen Moore, a silent film actress who helped popularize the bobbed haircut style.

The details

Location: 707 N. Arden Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $15.5 million

Year built: 1928

Total living area (including guesthouses): 8,000 square feet, nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 24,369 square feet

Features: Half-timbering; leaded glass windows; exposed brickwork; formal entry; scaled formal rooms; two guesthouses; swimming pool; outdoor dining areas; English garden

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $2.765 million, a 47.1% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Lisa Gild, Douglas Elliman, (310) 497-9223, and David Kramer, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 691-2400

