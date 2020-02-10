Phillies great Ryan Howard lists luxury condo in Philadelphia

Retired slugger Ryan Howard is asking $6.495 million for his luxury condo in Philadelphia, the city where he spent 13 seasons with the Phillies and led the team to a World Series championship in 2008.

The residence overlooks the City of Brotherly Love from 1706 Rittenhouse, a high-rise development with 31 full-floor residences. Howard’s unit spans the 24th floor, boasting four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,166 square feet.

A private elevator ascends to the suite, which features a vestibule entry with marble floors and French doors. Inside, the subdued floor plan combines hardwood floors, coffered ceilings and built-ins among shades of gray.

Gas fireplaces anchor the living room and family room, and other highlights include a chef’s kitchen and temperature-controlled wine room. A pair of spacious balconies hang off the home overlooking Rittenhouse Square.

Walls of glass bring city views into each of the bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with a marble bathroom. Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, automated garage, pool, spa, sauna, gym and landscaped garden with a koi pond.

Allan Domb of Allan Domb Real Estate holds the listing.

Howard, 40, spent his entire career with the Phillies, winning the National League MVP award in 2006 and leading the club to its second World Series title two years later. The three-time All-Star was the fastest player to reach 100 and 200 home runs in major league history, and he finished his career with 382.

Last year, he sold his sprawling Florida home — an oceanfront Mediterranean mansion of nearly 20,000 square feet — for $16.5 million.