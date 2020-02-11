Actress Glenn Close sells New York farmhouse for $2.75 million

Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close has closed a deal in New York, selling her bucolic farmhouse in Bedford Hills for $2.75 million. That’s $850,000 shy of the original asking price, records show.

About 40 miles outside New York City, the 10-acre estate is a breath of fresh air. Meadows, gardens and mature trees fill out the pastoral grounds, which feature a guest cottage, a barn and a playhouse with a loft.

The main house, built in 1910, holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 5,773 square feet. Porches and patios surround the house and adjoin well-preserved living spaces brimming with period millwork and wide moldings.

There’s a dining room with paneled walls, a living room with bay windows and an office wrapped in bright cherry cabinetry. In the spacious kitchen, custom tin ceilings top an oversize island.

Upstairs, the master suite features one of the home’s five fireplaces. It expands to a balcony overlooking the grassy grounds. Down below, lounges surround a swimming pool and spa.

Close, 72, has racked up three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and seven Oscar nominations during her illustrious career dating back to the 1970s. She had notable roles in films including “Fatal Attraction,” “The Big Chill” and “101 Dalmatians.” More recently, she starred in the 2017 movie “The Wife.”

Ginnel Real Estate handled both ends of the deal.