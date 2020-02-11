NBA veteran Kenyon Martin shoots for $3.6 million in Calabasas

Kenyon Martin, the NBA vet who was the No.1 overall draft pick in 2000, has listed his Tuscan-style estate in Calabasas for sale at $3.599 million.

He’s not the only pro athlete to inhabit the home. Four years ago, he bought it from retired major leaguer Jason Kubel for $2.8 million, records show.

The single-story spot looks nothing like it did back then, as Martin made changes throughout the interior during his stay. Hardwood floors were stripped in favor of polished concrete, and the once-colorful common spaces are now draped in minimalist shades of white and gray.

A rotunda foyer is emblazoned with an “M,” and farther in, custom tin ceilings top the living and family rooms. There’s also a chef’s kitchen, rounded dining nook and movie theater.

With the master suite, which tacks on a corner fireplace and a spa bath, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,676 square feet.

Amenities continue throughout the one-acre grounds, as multiple patios surround a swimming pool with a spa, slide and waterfall out back. The landscaped space also features a putting green, playground, outdoor kitchen and in-ground trampoline.

A standout at the University of Cincinnati, Martin was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 2000 and spent four seasons with the team before stints with the Nuggets, Clippers, Knicks and Bucks. In 2004, he averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds en route to his only All-Star Game. He retired from the NBA in 2015.

Howard Zuckerman and Meirav Leibovici of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.