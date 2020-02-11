Nile Niami finds his own buyer for Opus mansion in Beverly Hills

Hollywood producer turned speculative home developer Nile Niami is selling his Opus project in Beverly Hills for a little over $50 million — a price that would make it among L.A. County’s most expensive real estate transactions recorded so far this year.

Niami, who is currently putting the finishing touches on a $500-million estate in Bel-Air, found a buyer for the property himself, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. While the property itself is expected to record in the $40-million range, the higher price reflects the custom Italian furniture, champagne cache and exotic cars that were negotiated separately in the deal.

The 20,500-square-foot mansion, built in 2017, originally hit the market that year for $100 million and was more recently listed for about $60 million, records show.

Designed by architect Paul McClean, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion has motorized walls of glass, marble slabs and a champagne vault stocked with Cristal. A lower-level “wellness center” is outfitted with a salon and yoga studio. The gilded mansion also has a 15-person screening room.

The home sits on a roughly one-acre lot on “Billionaire’s Row,” a prime stretch on North Hillcrest known for its affluent homeowners and jetliner views. Neighborhoods include Minecraft founder Markus Persson, who in 2015 paid $70 million for his custom home.

Last year, media mogul David Geffin paid $30 million for a one-acre lot on the coveted street.

The sale of “Opus” represents the latest win for a flourishing L.A. luxury market. After experiencing a slow start to the buying season in 2019, L.A. County produced three sales in January north of $33 million including a pair of side-by-homes in Hollywood Hills West that sold in separate deals for a combined $75 million.

Niami, whose Hollywood credits include the Steven Seagal-led film “The Patriot,” bought the lot eight years ago through a corporate entity for $9.8 million, records show.

The developer has been tied to a handful of high-end properties over the last decade, including another Beverly Hills home that was purchased three years ago by boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. His pièce de résistance — a rumored $500-million project known as The One — is rumored to have over 100,000 square feet of living space, an IMAX home theater, a nightclub, five swimming pools and a private casino.