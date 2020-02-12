Paul Allen’s Bay Area mansion sells for $35.25 million

In the exclusive Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton, an estate tied to late Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen has sold for $35.25 million.

The 21,000-square-foot residence, which had been listed since October for $41.488 million, sits on about two acres with gardens, lawn, a swimming pool and a covered pavilion.

Built in 2013, the custom residence has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms plus a detached guest house. The layout includes a great room with a bar, a multi-island kitchen, a home theater and a spa. There are seven fireplaces.

A house manager’s suite lies within the five-car garage.

A trust tied to Allen bought the Silicon Valley property new in 2013 for $27 million, public records show. In 2018, the median sale price for homes in the 94027 ZIP Code, where Atherton is located, was $6.7 million, making it the priciest ZIP Code in the U.S.

Since Allen’s passing in 2018 at 65, a number of the programming genius’ belongings have come up for sale. Among them is Enchanted Hill, a prized Los Angeles development site, which was listed at $110 million.

A 414-foot mega-yacht called Octopus and a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet are among Allen’s other assets made available for purchase.

Courtney Charney of Parc Agency Corp. was the listing agent for the Atherton property. Tom LeMieux of Compass represented the buyer.