Retired Dolphin Kim Bokamper sells Florida home of 32 years

Retired linebacker Kim Bokamper, who spent his entire career with the Miami Dolphins, has sold his Florida home of 32 years for $1.1 million. He bought it for $418,500 in 1988 three years after retiring, records show.

It’s a low-profile spot for the former Pro Bowler. Set on a golf course in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Plantation, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,720 square feet.

Inside, brick accents break up an interior full of crisp white walls and hardwood floors. An open floor plan under vaulted ceilings combines a living room with a picture window and a dining room with a wood-burning fireplace. Farther in, the double-island kitchen tacks on quartz countertops and a wine cooler.

1 / 12 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The single-story home. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The front. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The golf course. (Realtor.com)

The master bedroom opens directly outside, where an expansive covered patio spans the backside of the home. Past that, there’s a swimming pool, lawn and lake that separates the property from the golf course.

Dondi and Dianna Hopkins of Compass Florida held the listing. Reinaldo Hernandez of Real Fit Realty represented the buyer.

A native of California, Bokamper played football for San Jose State before being drafted by the Dolphins in 1976. A member of the team’s “Killer B’s” defense, he helped lead Miami to two Super Bowl appearances.