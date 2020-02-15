Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Home of the Week: Malibu jewel rocks out

The contemporary-style home, developed by former Hollywood duo Janus Cercone and Michael Manheim, sits on a lush, one-acre lot in Malibu with 270-degree ocean views.  (Mike Helfrich)
Listed for $11.45 million, the single-story house was redesigned so that all but one room takes in a view of the ocean, while skylights were added to bathe the interior in natural light.  (Mike Helfrich)
Among features is a custom Moroccan amethyst geode sink in the powder room. The unique sink fixture is fed by a ceiling faucet.  (Mike Helfrich)
Tropical landscaping creates a backdrop for an adult treehouse, hidden pathways and a hammock installed between two trees. There’s also a 12-person spa and an infinity-edge pool that can be controlled by a smartphone.  (Mike Helfrich)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 15, 2020
5 AM
An adult treehouse, hidden pathways and sweeping ocean views contribute to the adventurous spirit of this Malibu contemporary developed by former screenwriting and production duo Michael Manheim and Janus Cercone.

The newly renovated home retains in the expanded design the original 70-year-old pine siding wall, incorporating woodwork colored a sun-tinted blonde and notes of Douglas fir. In one of the bathrooms, a ceiling faucet feeds a 500-pound amethyst geode that has been refashioned as a sink.

The details

Location: 22834 Beckledge Terrace, Malibu, CA 90265

Asking price: $11.45 million

Year built: 1957 (renovated in 2019)

Living area: Three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.98 of an acre

Features: Pocketing walls of glass; vaulted and beamed ceilings; skylights; chef’s kitchen with two islands; temperature-controlled wine storage; master suite with soaking tub; swimming pool; treehouse

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $2.2 million, a 39.3% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Christopher Cortazzo, Compass

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
