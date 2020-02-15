Home of the Week: Malibu jewel rocks out

An adult treehouse, hidden pathways and sweeping ocean views contribute to the adventurous spirit of this Malibu contemporary developed by former screenwriting and production duo Michael Manheim and Janus Cercone.

The newly renovated home retains in the expanded design the original 70-year-old pine siding wall, incorporating woodwork colored a sun-tinted blonde and notes of Douglas fir. In one of the bathrooms, a ceiling faucet feeds a 500-pound amethyst geode that has been refashioned as a sink.

The details

Location: 22834 Beckledge Terrace, Malibu, CA 90265

Asking price: $11.45 million

Year built: 1957 (renovated in 2019)

Living area: Three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.98 of an acre

Features: Pocketing walls of glass; vaulted and beamed ceilings; skylights; chef’s kitchen with two islands; temperature-controlled wine storage; master suite with soaking tub; swimming pool; treehouse

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $2.2 million, a 39.3% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Christopher Cortazzo, Compass

