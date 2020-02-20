Modernism special: What $600,000 buys right now in three Coachella Valley cities

Here’s a look at Midcentury homes that can be bought for roughly $600,000 right now in Palm Desert, Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage.

PALM DESERT: Everything about this time capsule is rooted in the 1950s, from the pink exterior to the wood-paneled living spaces to the walls of glass that overlook a swimming pool.

Address: 72862 Parkview Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Listed for: $600,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,079 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; wood ceilings; built-in fireplace; chic carport

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $539,000, up 26.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1992 N. Nogales Way, Palm Springs (Realtor.com)

PALM SPRINGS: This stylish single-story with a variety of outdoor spaces generates roughly $60,000 per year through rental services, according to the listing.

Address: 1992 N. Nogales Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Listed for: $619,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,845 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Corner lot; whitewashed interiors; living room with custom fireplace; stylish master suite

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $565,000, up 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

19 Provence Way, Rancho Mirage (Realtor.com)

RANCHO MIRAGE: Twenty-foot motorized drapes shade a dining pavilion behind this U-shaped home in a gated community.

Address: 19 Provence Way, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Listed for: $635,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,314 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Koi pond; smarthome features; whitewashed living spaces; turf lawn

About the area: In the 92270 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $782,000, up 40.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

45864 Shadow Mountain Drive, Palm Desert (Realtor.com)

PALM DESERT: Solar panels line the roof of this palm-topped retreat with a circular driveway.

Address: 45864 Shadow Mountain Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Listed for: $589,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,282 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; tile floors; upgraded kitchen; backyard with pool and fireplace

2358 N. Aurora Drive, Palm Springs (Realtor.com)

PALM SPRINGS: Down $36,000 from its original price tag, this 1960s home on the north side of the city is surrounded by citrus trees and landscaping.

Address: 2358 N. Aurora Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Listed for: $598,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,088 square feet (10,454-square-foot lot)

Features: Tan interiors; master suite with mirrored walls; trellis-topped patio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $565,000, up 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

71894 Vista del Rio, Rancho Mirage (Realtor.com)

RANCHO MIRAGE: There’s rental potential with this furnished Midcentury, which boasts a one-bedroom studio in addition to the main, two-bedroom floor plan.

Address: 71894 Vista del Rio, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Listed for: $587,500 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,848 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Clerestory windows; master suite with outdoor shower; covered patio; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92270 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $782,000, up 40.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.