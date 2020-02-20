Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Modernism special: What $600,000 buys right now in three Coachella Valley cities

Modernism special | What $600,000 buys right now in three Coachella Valley cities
72862 Parkview Drive, Palm Desert
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 20, 2020
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at Midcentury homes that can be bought for roughly $600,000 right now in Palm Desert, Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage.

PALM DESERT: Everything about this time capsule is rooted in the 1950s, from the pink exterior to the wood-paneled living spaces to the walls of glass that overlook a swimming pool.

Address: 72862 Parkview Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Listed for: $600,000 for two bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,079 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Open floor plan; wood ceilings; built-in fireplace; chic carport

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $539,000, up 26.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Modernism special | What $600,000 buys right now in three Coachella Valley cities
1992 N. Nogales Way, Palm Springs
(Realtor.com)

PALM SPRINGS: This stylish single-story with a variety of outdoor spaces generates roughly $60,000 per year through rental services, according to the listing.

Advertisement

Address: 1992 N. Nogales Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Listed for: $619,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,845 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Corner lot; whitewashed interiors; living room with custom fireplace; stylish master suite

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $565,000, up 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Modernism special | What $600,000 buys right now in three Coachella Valley cities
19 Provence Way, Rancho Mirage
(Realtor.com)

RANCHO MIRAGE: Twenty-foot motorized drapes shade a dining pavilion behind this U-shaped home in a gated community.

Address: 19 Provence Way, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Listed for: $635,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,314 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Koi pond; smarthome features; whitewashed living spaces; turf lawn

About the area: In the 92270 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $782,000, up 40.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Modernism special | What $600,000 buys right now in three Coachella Valley cities
45864 Shadow Mountain Drive, Palm Desert
(Realtor.com)

PALM DESERT: Solar panels line the roof of this palm-topped retreat with a circular driveway.

Address: 45864 Shadow Mountain Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Listed for: $589,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,282 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; tile floors; upgraded kitchen; backyard with pool and fireplace

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $539,000, up 26.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Modernism special | What $600,000 buys right now in three Coachella Valley cities
2358 N. Aurora Drive, Palm Springs
(Realtor.com)

PALM SPRINGS: Down $36,000 from its original price tag, this 1960s home on the north side of the city is surrounded by citrus trees and landscaping.

Address: 2358 N. Aurora Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Listed for: $598,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,088 square feet (10,454-square-foot lot)

Features: Tan interiors; master suite with mirrored walls; trellis-topped patio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $565,000, up 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Modernism special | What $600,000 buys right now in three Coachella Valley cities
71894 Vista del Rio, Rancho Mirage
(Realtor.com)

RANCHO MIRAGE: There’s rental potential with this furnished Midcentury, which boasts a one-bedroom studio in addition to the main, two-bedroom floor plan.

Address: 71894 Vista del Rio, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Listed for: $587,500 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,848 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Clerestory windows; master suite with outdoor shower; covered patio; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92270 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $782,000, up 40.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement