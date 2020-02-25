In Florida, former Charger Jarret Johnson looks to unload waterfront estate

After 12 years in the NFL, linebacker Jarret Johnson is now trying to tackle a home sale in northern Florida. His waterfront residence just hit the market for $2.695 million, records show.
Perched on a hill overlooking Rocky Bayou in the city of Niceville, the 1.5-acre estate holds a 2011 home surrounded by an abundance of outdoor amenities. Features include an entertainer’s patio with a saltwater pool, spa and fire pit. Down by the water, there’s a spacious dock with a boathouse and two lifts.
Past a stone-clad exterior, a double-door entry opens to living spaces with walnut floors, crown molding and subdued hues. A kitchen with coffered ceilings sits at the heart of the floor plan; it’s surrounded by an office, a formal dining room, a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a living room with French doors and a fireplace.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a covered balcony overlooking the water. It’s one of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just over 6,000 square feet. A gym, bonus room, safe room and workshop round out the interior.
Johnson, a Florida native, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 and spent nine seasons with the team before a three-year stint with the Chargers. The 38-year-old racked up 506 tackles and 25.5 sacks over the course of his career.
John Paul Somers and Rachel Earley of Somers & Co. hold the listing.