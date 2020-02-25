Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

In Florida, former Charger Jarret Johnson looks to unload waterfront estate

Image_11.jpg
Built in 2011, the stone-clad home opens to an entertainer’s backyard and a private dock on Rocky Bayou.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
9:15 AM
After 12 years in the NFL, linebacker Jarret Johnson is now trying to tackle a home sale in northern Florida. His waterfront residence just hit the market for $2.695 million, records show.

Perched on a hill overlooking Rocky Bayou in the city of Niceville, the 1.5-acre estate holds a 2011 home surrounded by an abundance of outdoor amenities. Features include an entertainer’s patio with a saltwater pool, spa and fire pit. Down by the water, there’s a spacious dock with a boathouse and two lifts.

Past a stone-clad exterior, a double-door entry opens to living spaces with walnut floors, crown molding and subdued hues. A kitchen with coffered ceilings sits at the heart of the floor plan; it’s surrounded by an office, a formal dining room, a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a living room with French doors and a fireplace.

1/14
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
2/14
The front.  (Realtor.com)
3/14
The foyer.  (Realtor.com)
4/14
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/14
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
6/14
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/14
The office.  (Realtor.com)
8/14
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/14
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
10/14
The gym.  (Realtor.com)
11/14
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
12/14
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
13/14
The waterfront estate.  (Realtor.com)
14/14
The dock.  (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a covered balcony overlooking the water. It’s one of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just over 6,000 square feet. A gym, bonus room, safe room and workshop round out the interior.

Johnson, a Florida native, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 and spent nine seasons with the team before a three-year stint with the Chargers. The 38-year-old racked up 506 tackles and 25.5 sacks over the course of his career.

John Paul Somers and Rachel Earley of Somers & Co. hold the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
