Former Charger Darren Sproles takes a loss outside San Diego

Newly retired NFL star Darren Sproles is taking care of business in Poway, selling his custom mansion for $2.7 million. That’s around $550,000 less than his original asking price and $100,000 shy of what he paid for it back in 2014, records show.

The four-acre estate sits about 20 miles outside San Diego, where the speedy running back spent six seasons with the Chargers at the beginning of his career.

Sproles made a few changes during his stay, lightening up the living spaces with neutral hues and modern fixtures. In nearly 9,000 square feet, the home holds six bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across a single story.

Wood-vaulted ceilings, paneled walls and stone fireplaces pop up in the common spaces, some of which open to a central courtyard with palm trees and a water feature. Other highlights include a spacious office, movie theater and billiards room.

The amenities continue out back, where a covered patio and cabana open to an infinity-edge pool and spa. The entertainer’s space also tacks on a tennis court and playground. Mountain views are seen in the distance.

Daniel Beer of eXp Realty of California held the listing. Jeffrey Liao of Keller Williams Carmel Valley represented the buyer.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Sproles spent time with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles during his 15-year career. While with New Orleans in 2011, he set an NFL record for all-purpose yards in a season with 2,696 and currently has the 5th-most all-purpose yards in NFL history at 19,696.

He sold a pair of homes around the same time he bought the property in 2014: a San Diego estate for $2.625 million and a Louisiana townhouse for $564,000.