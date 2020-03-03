Pharrell Williams’ stylish Beverly Hills mansion seeks $16.95 million

Not many houses look like Pharrell Williams’. The ultra-modern compound — covered in glass and perched on four acres overlooking L.A. — just hit the market for $16.95 million in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

The architectural estate is a world of its own, as koi ponds and waterfalls dot the grounds around the hilltop home. Almost every space, both indoor and outdoor, enjoys sweeping views of the city and canyon below.

If it sells, it’ll cap a two-year stay for the Grammy-winning artist, who paid $15.6 million for the estate in 2018. He bought it from actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry, who had owned it for less than a year, The Times previously reported.

A 200-foot driveway approaches the mansion, which is fronted by a 30-car motor court. Custom-built in 1992, the dramatic abode has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in more than 17,000 square feet.

Advertisement

1 / 20 The home at night. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 20 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 20 The hillside home. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 20 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 20 The front. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 20 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 20 The great room. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 20 The staircase. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 20 The loft. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 20 The game room. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 20 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 20 The lounge. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 20 The kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 20 The master bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 15 / 20 The guest bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 16 / 20 The modern home. (Anthony Barcelo) 17 / 20 The deck. (Anthony Barcelo) 18 / 20 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 19 / 20 The swimming pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 20 / 20 The tennis court. (Anthony Barcelo)

Steel beams cut through expansive walls of glass across the exterior, creating a visually striking space that could serve well as a supervillain’s lair. Inside, pyramid skylights and jagged lines continue the aesthetic.

Atrium-like common spaces include a foyer with a reflecting pool, a great room with a snaking marble stairway and a formal dining room with a crystal rock chandelier. Wood accents touch up the master suite, which opens out to the landscaped grounds.

Out back, lawns and patios surround a resort-like pool with a waterfall, slide and grotto. Rock sculptures, dining terraces and a sports court complete the property.

Advertisement

Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing, which was first reported by TMZ.

A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo the Neptunes in the mid-'90s and started the band N.E.R.D. later that decade. He’s won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy.”