Chargers veteran Nick Hardwick lines up a listing in San Diego

NFL veteran Nick Hardwick, who spent a decade with the Chargers, has put his San Diego home up for sale at $1.995 million. That’s about $700,000 more than he paid for it in 2015 a year after retiring from the league, records show.

The house has taken on a whole new look over the last half-decade. Once an outdated 1950s single-story with a powder blue exterior and drab living spaces, it now boasts oak floors, crisp white walls and modern fixtures across 3,700 square feet.

Walls of glass and custom built-ins line the living room, and the family room tacks on a fireplace. The master suite boasts a checkered-tile bathroom and takes in leafy views through picture windows. It’s one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

1 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The outdoor kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The single-story home. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The family room. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)

The most dramatic transformation came out back. What was once a grassy lawn now boasts a saltwater pool, spa, a patio with a fire pit and a chic outdoor kitchen with a bar and grill. Privacy hedges circle the space.

The property sits about two miles from the ocean and five miles from downtown San Diego.

Mike McCurdy of Compass holds the listing.

A native of Indiana, Hardwick played for Purdue before being drafted by the Chargers in 2004. The center played 136 games with the team through 11 seasons, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2006.