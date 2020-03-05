Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

What $600,000 buys in three Ventura County cities

3441 Kings Canyon Drive, Oxnard
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 5, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at homes currently or recently listed for about $600,000 in Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo in Ventura County.

OXNARD: This corner-lot property with Spanish Colonial vibes is in the new Riverpark development.

Address: 3441 Kings Canyon Drive, Oxnard 93036

Listed for: $610,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,863 square feet (4,866-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; open floor plan; bonus loft; turf lawn and patio

About the area: In the 93036 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $534,000, down 13.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

699 Masterson Drive, Thousand Oaks
(Realtor.com)

THOUSAND OAKS: Outdoor spaces around this three-bedroom home include a frontyard, dining patio, gazebo, terraced garden and second-story deck.

Address: 699 Masterson Drive, Thousand Oaks 91360

Listed for: $579,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,605 square feet (5,832-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile and hardwood floors; living room with corner fireplace; spacious kitchen; master suite with mirrored walls

About the area: In the 91360 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $818,000, up 12.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6064 Gitana Ave., Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: Nestled at the base of Conejo Mountain, this single-story home in a senior-living community features neighborhood amenities such as a clubhouse, pool and spa.

Address: 6064 Gitana Ave., Camarillo 93012

Listed for: $579,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,578 square feet (6,716-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; walls of windows; covered patio; mountain views

About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $620,000, down 11.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1036 Paseo Ortega, Oxnard
(Realtor.com)

OXNARD: Bright splashes of red give way to tan living spaces inside this two-story home with a three-car garage.

Address: 1036 Paseo Ortega, Oxnard 93030

Listed for: $619,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,203 square feet (4,212-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; living room with stone fireplace; master suite with double-door entry; kitchen with granite countertops

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $569,000, up 14.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

232 Almon Drive, Thousand Oaks
(Realtor.com)

THOUSAND OAKS: This custom ranch boasts a bright open floor plan with crown moldings, picture windows and whitewashed brick accents.

Address: 232 Almon Drive, Thousand Oaks 91362

Listed for: $625,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,475 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped frontyard; custom built-ins; sliding glass doors; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 91362 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $919,000, down 4.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1808 Euclid Ave., Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: Lush landscaping surrounds this 1960s home with wood-vaulted ceilings in the master suite and a swimming pool out back.

Address: 1808 Euclid Ave., Camarillo 93010

Listed for: $610,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,574 square feet (7,980-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious driveway; living room with brick fireplace; dining room with custom built-ins; covered patio

About the area: In the 93010 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $650,000, down 5.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
