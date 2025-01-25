Prep talk: Oxnard’s Marcos Ramirez sets example on and off the court
Oxnard High senior point guard Marcos Ramirez is so talented on and off the basketball court that coach Jeff Staniland tells youth coaches to bring their players to the gym to just watch him.
“He models everything you aspired your players to be like,” he said.
Ramirez has a 4.5 grade-point average and averages 17.5 points and 5.9 assists. He was the league player of the year last season.
“He’s a special kid,” Staniland said. “He’s a quiet kid off the court. He’s a ferocious competitor on the court. You don’t want to play him in anything because he’s going to come to you.”
Ramirez comes from a basketball family. His father, Joey, was a star player at Santa Paula, became head coach at Ventura College and is now an assistant at Westmont College. Oldest brother Andrew plays at Westmont. Younger brother Eric is a freshman on varsity at Oxnard.
“He literally does everything for our program,” Staniland said. ...
The Mission League basketball tournament will begin on Sunday, Feb. 2, and continue for four consecutive days. A final schedule will be decided after games are played at the Intuit Dome on Feb. 1. The higher seed will play host to games. ...
The City Section will host championship soccer games at L.A. Valley College and Pasadena City College. ...
The Southern Section will release its basketball playoff pairings on Saturday, Feb. 8.
