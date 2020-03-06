Altadena charmer with Dodgers ties seeks $2.4 million

An Altadena home once owned by former Dodgers reliever Jim Gott is now in play at $2.395 million.

Gott, who pitched for the Dodgers for five seasons during his 14-year career, bought the property in 1992 for $590,000, records show. He sold the place in 1998 — three years after his retirement from baseball — for $712,000.

Set on half an acre, the English transitional-style house charms with its matching roof gables, arched front door and picture windows. Inside, the two-story opens to a living room with a Batchelder-style tiled fireplace. A formal dining room with palladian-style windows, a family room, an office and a chef’s kitchen fill out the main floor.

1 / 25 The front of the house. (Chris Considine) 2 / 25 The front entry. (Chris Considine) 3 / 25 The living room. (Chris Considine) 4 / 25 A dining room and office sit off the living room area. (Chris Considine) 5 / 25 The living room has a Batchelder-style tile fireplace. (Chris Considine) 6 / 25 The updated kitchen features commercial-grade appliances. (Chris Considine) 7 / 25 There’s also a farmhouse-style sink. (Chris Considine) 8 / 25 Palladian-style windows bring leafy views into the dining room. (Chris Considine) 9 / 25 The family room. (Chris Considine) 10 / 25 The office/den. (Chris Considine) 11 / 25 The master suite. (Chris Considine) 12 / 25 A balcony off the master suite overlooks the backyard. (Chris Considine) 13 / 25 The master bathroom. (Chris Considine) 14 / 25 The master bath has a soaking tub. (Chris Considine) 15 / 25 The master suite has a walk-in closet. (Chris Considine) 16 / 25 A bedroom. (Chris Considine) 17 / 25 A bathroom. (Chris Considine) 18 / 25 A bedroom. (Chris Considine) 19 / 25 A bathroom. (Chris Considine) 20 / 25 A bedroom. (Chris Considine) 21 / 25 A bedroom. (Chris Considine) 22 / 25 A bathroom. (Chris Considine) 23 / 25 The grounds feature a pool and spa. (Chris Considine) 24 / 25 Tall palms are spread throughout the half-acre property. (Chris Considine) 25 / 25 The side yard and garage. (Chris Considine)

The 3,934-square-foot floor plan holds six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. In the master suite, which sits beneath vaulted ceilings, there’s a walk-in closet and French doors that open to a balcony.

Outside, palms and market lights form a backdrop for various patios and a pool with a raised spa. A detached two-car garage sits off to the side.

Lynwen Hughes of Deasy Penner Podley holds the listing.

Goff, a Los Angeles native, starred at San Marino High School in San Marino before being selected in the 1977 amateur baseball draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Following his playing career, he worked as a co-host on “Dodger Talk.”

He is now in his third year as a bullpen coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.