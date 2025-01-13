Advertisement
California

$2-billion Powerball jackpot winner loses home in L.A. County wildfire

The $3.85 million Malibu home with sweeping ocean views.
The $3.85-million Malibu home with sweeping ocean views, which he purchased in2023, was destroyed in the fire.
(Google Maps)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

The Altadena resident who won the largest ever Powerball jackpot and used some of his winnings to buy homes in exclusive Los Angeles County neighborhoods has lost at least one of those properties to the wildfires.

Edwin Castro won Powerball’s $2-billion jackpot in 2023, which equated to about $1 billion in winnings after taxes, and purchased homes in Malibu, another in Altadena and a third in the Hollywood hills, according to property records reviewed by The Times.

By the night of Jan. 8, two of the homes sat in evacuation zones and the third had burned to the ground, according to a review of satellite imagery from Airbus reviewed by The Times.

Advertisement

The home, a $3.85-million two-bedroom mansion with ocean views purchased in September 2023, was among thousands of structures razed by the Palisades fire, which started on Jan. 7.

Los Angeles, CA - January 12: Marquez Charter Elementary who school was destroyed by fire in the Pacific Palisades on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Increasing winds bring potential for ‘explosive fire growth’ across L.A. County this week

The National Weather Service has issued an ominous ‘particularly dangerous situation’ warning for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, cautioning of wind gusts ranging from 45 mph to 70 mph, dry air and a higher risk of rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

The Sunset fire, which broke out near Runyon Canyon, placed Castro’s sprawling $25.5-million mansion in the Hollywood hills firmly within its evacuation zone.

And the Eaton fire approached his $3.98-milion home in Altadena, but spared it along with the Altadena gas station where he bought the winning ticket, according to visual analysis by the Times.

Advertisement

But the Malibu home, set along PCH near Big Rock, was destroyed along with all of its immediate neighbors.

Castro purchased the home using an LLC whose listed business managers in public records were the same two men as those listed for LLCs used to buy the other two properties.

The lottery winner, who has stayed out of the public eye since claiming his prize, could not be reached for comment Monday.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFires
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement