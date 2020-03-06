Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union shoot for $6.2 million in Sherman Oaks

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union are ready to play ball in the San Fernando Valley. After buying a newly constructed home earlier this year in Hidden Hills, the celebrity power couple has listed their home of two years in Sherman Oaks for sale at $6.2 million.

The Mediterranean villa-style home sits behind gates at the end of a private road. Built in 2017, the three-story house has a formal entry with a sculptural staircase, an elevator, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a home theater.

The master suite, which was expanded during Wade and Union’s ownership, is among five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

1 / 26 The villa-style house sits on three-quarters of an acre. (PostRAIN Productions) 2 / 26 The entry. (PostRAIN Productions) 3 / 26 The living room. (PostRAIN Productions) 4 / 26 The center-island kitchen. (PostRAIN Productions) 5 / 26 A sculptural staircase winds through the heart of the three-story house. (PostRAIN Productions) 6 / 26 The living room. (PostRAIN Productions) 7 / 26 The infinity-edge pool. (PostRAIN Productions) 8 / 26 The pool and lounge area sit off the main floor. (PostRAIN Productions) 9 / 26 The outdoor kitchen has a pizza oven. (PostRAIN Productions) 10 / 26 A mounted swing takes advantage of the views. (PostRAIN Productions) 11 / 26 There are city and valley views. (PostRAIN Productions) 12 / 26 The dining room. (PostRAIN Productions) 13 / 26 There’s also an elevator. (PostRAIN Productions) 14 / 26 The family room has a bar. (PostRAIN Productions) 15 / 26 The home theater features tiered seating. (PostRAIN Productions) 16 / 26 The home theater. (PostRAIN Productions) 17 / 26 The top-floor landing. (PostRAIN Productions) 18 / 26 Pocketing doors open to a private terrace. (PostRAIN Productions) 19 / 26 The master bedroom was updated and expanded by Wade and Union. (PostRAIN Productions) 20 / 26 The master bath is spa-like with an ample use of marble and glass. (PostRAIN Productions) 21 / 26 There’s also a soaking tub. (PostRAIN Productions) 22 / 26 The exterior and playground. (PostRAIN Productions) 23 / 26 The fenced play yard. (PostRAIN Productions) 24 / 26 The playground. (PostRAIN Productions) 25 / 26 The exterior. (PostRAIN Productions) 26 / 26 An aerial view. (PostRAIN Productions)

Advertisement

Terraces and wrap-around balconies on the upper floors make the most of panoramic views of the city and valley floor. The house sits on three-quarters of an acre with an infinity-edge pool, a lounge, a fenced play yard and an outdoor kitchen with a new pizza oven. There’s also a six-car garage.

While it offers some 8,650 square feet of space, the Sherman Oaks home is dwarfed by Wade and Union’s new $17.9-million home in Hidden Hills. The traditional-style mansion, nestled in between homes owned by DeMar DeRozan and Kylie Jenner, has 10 bedrooms, a subterranean garage and 22,800 square feet of space — about the size of five NBA basketball courts.

Wade, 38, is a former professional basketball player who played 16 years in the NBA, making 13 all-star teams. As a member of the Miami Heat, he won three NBA titles and was the league scoring champion in 2009. He retired following the 2019 season.

Union, 47, is an actress known for her film roles in “Love & Basketball” (2000), “Bad Boys II” (2003) and “Bring It On” (2000). More recently, she has appeared on the television series “Being Mary Jane” and “L.A.'s Finest.”

Advertisement

They bought the Sherman Oaks house in 2018 for $5.995 million, records show.

Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland and Althea Bowman of B&B Investments hold the listing.