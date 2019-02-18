Some NBA All-Star players, including LeBron James, show support for Colin Kaepernick

Various NBA All-Star players expressed their support for Colin Kaepernick after he and Eric Reid settled their collusion lawsuits against the NFL.
“I stand with Kap; I kneel with Kap,” said LeBron James, who is appearing in his 15th consecutive All-Star game on Sunday. “I feel what he was talking about nobody wanted to listen to. Nobody wanted to really understand where he was coming from. I think that anybody that would sacrifice their livelihood for the betterment of all of us, I can respect that. And he’s done that. …
“I hope it’s a hell of a lot of money that can set not only him up but set his grandkids up for the rest of their lives. And I hope that the word of what he did will live on through American history but also world history because it’s important for all of us not only African Americans, but everybody that wants to stand up for something more important than them.”
Said Kevin Durant: “A lot of people don't agree with what Kap is doing, but I do. And I'm going to stand behind him and support him.”
Both players wore Kaepernick-branded clothing to games before the All-Star break.
Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem before a game in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice, especially against African Americans. Kaepernick and Eric Reid, who participated in protests too, filed a grievance in 2017 against the NFL, alleging collusion by the teams to keep them out of the league.
Dwyane Wade stressed the importance of making sure whatever cause an athlete supports is one he truly believes in himself.
“What I think Colin did is he educated a lot of us on something we didn't know about,” Wade said. “I appreciate him for taking a stand and being a leader in our community, for sure.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver found it curious that the terms of the settlement have remained private.
“I was a little bit surprised by that, just because there's been so much focus on the issue,” Silver said. “So I know no more than anyone sitting in this room about the settlement. I'd say generally I'm glad, as usually a settlement suggests that both sides were satisfied with the outcome.”