Longtime home of Earth, Wind & Fire’s Maurice White lists in Beverly Crest

The longtime Beverly Crest home of Earth, Wind & Fire singer Maurice White has come on the market for $3.995 million.

White, who co-founded the groundbreaking soul-funk ensemble, bought the house new in 1978 for $340,000, records show, and lived there until his death in 2016. It was sold by his estate in 2018 to producer Seth Ersoff for $2.22 million.

The Tudor-inspired two-story has taken on a fresh look since Ersoff took ownership. New wide-plank wood floors, tile work, hardware and fixtures are among updates of note. In the gleaming white kitchen, dividers were removed and the space was reconfigured for a more open feel.

1 / 19 The front of the house. (Rews Media) 2 / 19 The living room. (Rews Media) 3 / 19 The living room opens to a back patio. (Rews Media) 4 / 19 The updated and expanded kitchen. (Rews Media) 5 / 19 The kitchen features an island/breakfast bar. (Rews Media) 6 / 19 A butler’s pantry sits between the kitchen and dining room. (Rews Media) 7 / 19 The new staircase is made of wood and steel. (Rews Media) 8 / 19 A two-way fireplace divides the bedroom and sitting room in the master suite. (Rews Media) 9 / 19 The master bedroom opens to a balcony. (Rews Media) 10 / 19 The balcony takes in mountain and city views. (Rews Media) 11 / 19 The master suite also has a wet bar. (Rews Media) 12 / 19 The sitting room. (Rews Media) 13 / 19 The updated master bathroom. (Rews Media) 14 / 19 The walk-in closet. (Rews Media) 15 / 19 A view from the patio. (Rews Media) 16 / 19 A bedroom. (Rews Media) 17 / 19 A bathroom. (Rews Media) 18 / 19 An awning provides shade for the back patio. (Rews Media) 19 / 19 The house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community. (Rews Media)

Upstairs, an expanded master suite contains a bar, a two-way fireplace and a sitting room. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,165 square feet of space.

The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community that has seven tennis courts. Views of the surrounding canyon and city lights abound.

Barbara Tenenbaum of Hilton & Hyland and Todd Marks of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are the listing agents.

Under White’s leadership, Earth, Wind & Fire produced a wealth of hits in the 1970s and early ‘80s, including the songs “Shining Star,” “September” and “Boogie Wonderland.” Later in his career, the singer-songwriter worked as a producer for such stars as Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond and El DeBarge.