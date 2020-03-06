Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Longtime home of Earth, Wind & Fire’s Maurice White lists in Beverly Crest

503A7410.jpg
A river rock fireplace runs from floor to ceiling in the longtime Beverly Crest home of Earth, Wind & Fire singer Maurice White. The house is now for sale at $3.995 million following a major renovation by its current owner, producer Seth Ersoff.
(Rews Media)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 6, 2020
10:04 AM
Share

The longtime Beverly Crest home of Earth, Wind & Fire singer Maurice White has come on the market for $3.995 million.

White, who co-founded the groundbreaking soul-funk ensemble, bought the house new in 1978 for $340,000, records show, and lived there until his death in 2016. It was sold by his estate in 2018 to producer Seth Ersoff for $2.22 million.

The Tudor-inspired two-story has taken on a fresh look since Ersoff took ownership. New wide-plank wood floors, tile work, hardware and fixtures are among updates of note. In the gleaming white kitchen, dividers were removed and the space was reconfigured for a more open feel.

1/19
The front of the house.  (Rews Media)
2/19
The living room.  (Rews Media)
3/19
The living room opens to a back patio.  (Rews Media)
4/19
The updated and expanded kitchen.  (Rews Media)
5/19
The kitchen features an island/breakfast bar.  (Rews Media)
6/19
A butler’s pantry sits between the kitchen and dining room.  (Rews Media)
7/19
The new staircase is made of wood and steel.  (Rews Media)
8/19
A two-way fireplace divides the bedroom and sitting room in the master suite.  (Rews Media)
9/19
The master bedroom opens to a balcony.  (Rews Media)
10/19
The balcony takes in mountain and city views.  (Rews Media)
11/19
The master suite also has a wet bar.  (Rews Media)
12/19
The sitting room.  (Rews Media)
13/19
The updated master bathroom.  (Rews Media)
14/19
The walk-in closet.  (Rews Media)
15/19
A view from the patio.  (Rews Media)
16/19
A bedroom.  (Rews Media)
17/19
A bathroom.  (Rews Media)
18/19
An awning provides shade for the back patio.  (Rews Media)
19/19
The house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community.  (Rews Media)

Advertisement

Upstairs, an expanded master suite contains a bar, a two-way fireplace and a sitting room. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,165 square feet of space.

The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community that has seven tennis courts. Views of the surrounding canyon and city lights abound.

Barbara Tenenbaum of Hilton & Hyland and Todd Marks of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are the listing agents.

Under White’s leadership, Earth, Wind & Fire produced a wealth of hits in the 1970s and early ‘80s, including the songs “Shining Star,” “September” and “Boogie Wonderland.” Later in his career, the singer-songwriter worked as a producer for such stars as Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond and El DeBarge.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement