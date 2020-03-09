Former Laker Horace Grant looks to wrangle a buyer for equestrian estate

Retired basketball forward Horace Grant, who won four NBA championships as a member of the Bulls and Lakers, has listed an equestrian estate in California’s Central Coast area for sale at $1.699 million.

A five-bedroom main house, two garages, a stable and a fenced corral sit behind gates on five acres in Arroyo Grande, a city just east of Pismo Beach. There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 4,200 square feet of living space. The chef’s kitchen sits off the dining room and opens to the living room with a corner fireplace.

Outside, a stone patio with a fireplace takes in a field of grass and mountain views. Also on the grounds are a playground and a sports court.

“It’s so serene,” Grant said of the Central Coast area in a 2011 interview with The Times. “It’s such a beautiful area.”

The 54-year-old Grant, known for his signature goggles, played for Orlando, Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago during his 17-season NBA career. He was the starting power forward on Bulls and Lakers teams that won championships in 1991, ‘92 and ‘93.

He permanently retired in 2004 following the Lakers’ loss to the Pistons in the 2004 NBA Finals.

Records show Grant bought the property more than a decade ago for $1.389 million.

Erny Pinckert of Compass and Barry Brown of Barry Brown Real Estate hold the listing.