Retired Raider Langston Walker takes a loss on scenic Oakland home

Oakland native and retired Raider Langston Walker just took a loss in his hometown, selling his contemporary home overlooking the bay for $1.75 million. That’s $100,000 shy of what he paid for it in 2007, records show.

The offensive tackle made more than a few changes during his 13-year stay, adding neutral tones, maple floors and hand-painted murals in the guest bedroom. In total, the home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet.

Past a landscaped granite courtyard, an atrium-like foyer accesses bright common spaces such as a living room with a fireplace and a family room with built-ins. Recessed lighting and motorized shades are featured throughout.

1 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Langston Walker’s Oakland home (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The most impressive space comes out back, where a hillside deck takes in sweeping views of the Bay Area and three of its bridges: Golden Gate, Bay and San Mateo-Hayward. Private balconies hang off the master suite and guest bedroom.

Pamela Sweeney of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Paul Dileo of Compass represented the buyer.

After a college career at UC Berkeley, Walker was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Raiders. The 40-year-old played in 120 games during his time in the league, including a two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills.