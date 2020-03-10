Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Retired Raider Langston Walker takes a loss on scenic Oakland home

Langston Walker’s Oakland home
Built in 1996, the scenic hillside home takes in sweeping Bay Area views from a deck and balcony.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 10, 2020
5:10 PM
Oakland native and retired Raider Langston Walker just took a loss in his hometown, selling his contemporary home overlooking the bay for $1.75 million. That’s $100,000 shy of what he paid for it in 2007, records show.

The offensive tackle made more than a few changes during his 13-year stay, adding neutral tones, maple floors and hand-painted murals in the guest bedroom. In total, the home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet.

Past a landscaped granite courtyard, an atrium-like foyer accesses bright common spaces such as a living room with a fireplace and a family room with built-ins. Recessed lighting and motorized shades are featured throughout.

The most impressive space comes out back, where a hillside deck takes in sweeping views of the Bay Area and three of its bridges: Golden Gate, Bay and San Mateo-Hayward. Private balconies hang off the master suite and guest bedroom.

Pamela Sweeney of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Paul Dileo of Compass represented the buyer.

After a college career at UC Berkeley, Walker was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Raiders. The 40-year-old played in 120 games during his time in the league, including a two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
