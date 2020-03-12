Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

LeBron James’ former Miami mansion surfaces for sale

Half-acre Miami estate formerly owned by LeBron James holds a 12,000-square-foot main home and detached guesthouse.
Overlooking Biscayne Bay, the half-acre estate formerly owned by LeBron James holds a 12,000-square-foot main home and detached guesthouse.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
10:42 AM
A chance to live like a king just emerged in Miami. Lakers star LeBron James’ former waterfront mansion — which he bought in 2010 shortly after signing with the Heat — has hit the market for $13.95 million.

The four-time NBA most valuable player paid $9 million for the three-story spot a decade ago and owned it throughout his four-year stint with the Heat that included a pair of NBA championships. After departing for Cleveland in 2014, he put the home up for sale at $17 million and sold it a year later for $13.4 million.

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, the half-acre compound includes a 12,000-square-foot main house, a detached guesthouse and a host of outdoor amenities. It boasts a Mediterranean feel similar to the homes around it with a crisp white exterior and clay tile roof.

Tray ceilings top the living spaces, which include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a living room with a wet bar and a stark black office. For amenities, there’s a theater, wine cellar, gym, playroom and rooftop sun deck with sweeping views.

The chandelier-topped master suite enjoys a private balcony and spa bathroom. It’s one of six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms spread across the two homes.

Out back, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar anchors the patio and overlooks the bay. At the edge of the property, a concrete dock boasts room for two 60-foot yachts.

An MVP contender in his 17th season, James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The 16-time All-Star led both the Heat and the Cavaliers to NBA championships before signing with the Lakers in 2018.

He currently resides in Brentwood, where he owns a pair of estates that cost around $21 million and $23 million.

Lino Morejon of Mayfair Real Estate Advisors holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
