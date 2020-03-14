Home of the Week: Old Hollywood through Holmby Hills

Hand-carved marble and stone fireplaces, medallion inlaid floors and coved ceilings are among features of this grand Holmby Hills estate, which counts vaudevillian headliner and radio star Fanny Brice and film executive Alan Ladd Jr. among its former residents.

The mansion was rebuilt and enlarged over a five-year period under the direction of owners Richard King, a director of King World Productions, and his interior designer wife, Lauren. Today, the expanded estate includes a five-bedroom main house, two guesthouses, a tennis court and a pool pavilion.

The details

Location: 312 N. Faring Road, Holmby Hills, 90077

Asking price: $62 million

Year built: 1938 (remodeled by Oscar Shamamian)

Living area: Eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Lot size: Two acres

Features: Two-story foyer; grand living and dining rooms; library; office with hidden bar; library/den; chef’s kitchen; two guesthouses; pool house; swimming pool; outdoor kitchen; dining terrace; motor court

About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family home sales in January was $1.506 million, a 76.5% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Linda May, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 435-5932

