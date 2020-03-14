Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Old Hollywood through Holmby Hills

The Holmby Hills estate, once owned by vaudeville star Fanny Brice, was expanded and renovated by architect Oscar Shamamian.   (Lisa Romerein)
Set behind gates, the Georgian traditional-style mansion features detailed crown moldings, coved ceilings and hand-carved fireplaces.   (Lisa Romerein)
The mansion was rebuilt and enlarged over a five-year period under the direction of owners Richard King, a director of King World Productions, and his interior designer wife, Lauren.  (Lisa Romerein)
In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family home sales in January was $1.506 million  (Lisa Romerein)
The Holmby Hills estate has eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.  (Lisa Romerein)
Hand-carved marble and stone fireplaces, medallion inlaid floors and coved ceilings are among features of this grand home.  (Lisa Romerein)
The expanded estate includes a five-bedroom main house, two guesthouses, a tennis court and a pool pavilion.  (Lisa Romerein)
The property occupies two acres.  (Lisa Romerein)
Listed for $62 million, the estate includes water features, an outdoor kitchen, a tennis court and a three-car garage on two acres.  (Lisa Romerein)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 14, 2020
5:30 AM
Hand-carved marble and stone fireplaces, medallion inlaid floors and coved ceilings are among features of this grand Holmby Hills estate, which counts vaudevillian headliner and radio star Fanny Brice and film executive Alan Ladd Jr. among its former residents.

The mansion was rebuilt and enlarged over a five-year period under the direction of owners Richard King, a director of King World Productions, and his interior designer wife, Lauren. Today, the expanded estate includes a five-bedroom main house, two guesthouses, a tennis court and a pool pavilion.

The details

Location: 312 N. Faring Road, Holmby Hills, 90077

Asking price: $62 million

Year built: 1938 (remodeled by Oscar Shamamian)

Living area: Eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Lot size: Two acres

Features: Two-story foyer; grand living and dining rooms; library; office with hidden bar; library/den; chef’s kitchen; two guesthouses; pool house; swimming pool; outdoor kitchen; dining terrace; motor court

About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family home sales in January was $1.506 million, a 76.5% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Linda May, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 435-5932

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
