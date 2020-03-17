Dan Fegan’s Beverly Hills home sells for $8.825 million

In the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills, the home of late basketball agent and attorney Dan Fegan has found a buyer at $8.825 million, public records show.

Fegan, who died two years ago at 56, represented such NBA superstars as Dwight Howard, John Wall and Amar’e Stoudemire. His single-story home, built in 1968 and since updated, has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 4,600 square feet. Details of note include a den with wood-paneled walls and a chef’s kitchen with poured concrete countertops. Views from the property extend from city to ocean.

The house sits on about a third of an acre with ample patio space and a swimming pool. A motor court and two-car garage sit off the front.

Fegan was known for his innovative and aggressive approach to contract negotiations, and he handled more than $2 billion in player contracts. Former Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and former Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins were among his other clients.

He bought the property in 2002 for $2.585 million, public records show.

Josh Flagg and Alexander Howe of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Brian Lilly-Burns of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.