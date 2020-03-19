Shia LaBeouf buys a Pasadena new build for $5.475 million

Actor Shia LaBeouf has purchased a newly built home in Pasadena for $5.475 million, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.

Designed to evoke the period revival styles of the early 20th century, the Mediterranean-inspired residence sits on a third of an acre near the Huntington Library. A fountain and terrace sit outside the roughly 4,100-square-foot house, which has arched windows and wrought ironwork. An ornate frontispiece sits above the entry.

1 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 There’s also an elevator. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The master bedroom opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The master suite has a walk-in closet. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The house features over 2,000 square feet of terrace space. (Realtor.com)

Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and pocketing glass doors are among the details of the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house. There are stairs and an elevator for navigating the home’s three floors.

Advertisement

Outside, landscaped grounds feature a sunken patio with built-in benches and a cook station. A large swath of lawn, hedges and mature trees completes the grounds.

The property was most recently listed for $5.798 million, records show.

Bill Podley and Jenny Stanley of Deasy Penner Podley were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Nick Small of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

LaBeouf, 33, gained fame at an early age as the star of Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens.” He has scores of film credits including “Disturbia” (2007), “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010) and the “Transformers” films. Last year, he starred in the movies “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Honey Boy,” the latter of which he also wrote.