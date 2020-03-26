Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Julia Roberts quietly unloads Malibu estate for $8 million

Julia Roberts
After buying a home in San Francisco this year, Julia Roberts has sold a property in Malibu for $8 million.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 26, 2020
2:57 PM
Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, who earlier this year was making moves in San Francisco, has quietly sold a Malibu property she owned in a trust for $8 million. Details are scant, as the transaction took place outside of the Multiple Listing Service.

The roughly one-acre estate sits across the street from the actress’ longtime residence in the Point Dume area.

juliarobertsmap_20190930(4).jpg
The gated estate sits on more than an acre in Malibu’s Point Dume area.
(NearMap)

Past a gated entry, the property contains a three-bedroom ranch house, gardens and a riding ring. A motor court and large grassy field fill out the front.

The property had been in the process of foreclosure before Roberts bought it in 2015 in another off-market deal for $6.84 million, The Times previously reported.

Roberts, 52, has scores of film credits including “Steel Magnolias,” “Pretty Woman” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” She won an Academy Award for her leading role in the 2001 film “Erin Brockovich.”

On the real estate front, the actress maintains other property in California including a century-old Victorian home in San Francisco that she bought through the same trust this year for $8.3 million. Four years ago, she sold a two-acre estate on the North Shore of Kauai for $16.2 million.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
