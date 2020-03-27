Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Former Sacramento King Jason Thompson lists lakeside home for sale

20016683_9_0.jpg
The roughly 5,000-square-foot house features a snazzy swimming pool and a sports court. Asking price: $1.25 million.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 27, 2020
1:48 PM
Share

Former Sacramento Kings forward-center Jason Thompson has put his lakeside home in Roseville on the market for $1.25 million.

Thompson, who is currently playing abroad, bought the property in 2012 — a few months after signing a five-year, $34-million contract extension with the Kings — for $715,000, records show.

The roughly 5,000-square-foot house, built in 2005, sits on more than half an acre overlooking the water. A waterfall-fed swimming pool, a fire pit and a basketball half-court are among outdoor features of note. Stone steps lead from the property to a landing for paddle boats.

1/11
The swimming pool has a spa and waterfall feature.  (Realtor.com)
2/11
The front yard.  (Realtor.com)
3/11
The sports court.  (Realtor.com)
4/11
The paddle boat landing.  (Realtor.com)
5/11
The back of the house.  (Realtor.com)
6/11
The home has vaulted ceilings.  (Realtor.com)
7/11
The family room adjoins the kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
8/11
The butler’s pantry is equipped with a wine alcove.  (Realtor.com)
9/11
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
10/11
The master bedroom and bathroom share a two-way fireplace.  (Realtor.com)
11/11
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Inside, the updated two-story has a vaulted-ceiling entry, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A butler’s pantry and wine alcove sit off the dining room.

Jeffrey Barnhart of Movoto holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Thompson, 33, played college basketball at Rider University and spent seven seasons with the Kings after they took him in the first round of the 2008 NBA draft. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Outside the U.S., Thompson has made appearances in Chinese and Turkish leagues. In February, he reportedly signed with Basket Zaragoza of Spain’s Liga ACB.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement