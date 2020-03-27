Former Sacramento King Jason Thompson lists lakeside home for sale

Former Sacramento Kings forward-center Jason Thompson has put his lakeside home in Roseville on the market for $1.25 million.

Thompson, who is currently playing abroad, bought the property in 2012 — a few months after signing a five-year, $34-million contract extension with the Kings — for $715,000, records show.

The roughly 5,000-square-foot house, built in 2005, sits on more than half an acre overlooking the water. A waterfall-fed swimming pool, a fire pit and a basketball half-court are among outdoor features of note. Stone steps lead from the property to a landing for paddle boats.

1 / 11 The swimming pool has a spa and waterfall feature. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The front yard. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The sports court. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The paddle boat landing. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The back of the house. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The home has vaulted ceilings. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The family room adjoins the kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The butler’s pantry is equipped with a wine alcove. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The master bedroom and bathroom share a two-way fireplace. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)

Inside, the updated two-story has a vaulted-ceiling entry, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A butler’s pantry and wine alcove sit off the dining room.

Jeffrey Barnhart of Movoto holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Thompson, 33, played college basketball at Rider University and spent seven seasons with the Kings after they took him in the first round of the 2008 NBA draft. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Outside the U.S., Thompson has made appearances in Chinese and Turkish leagues. In February, he reportedly signed with Basket Zaragoza of Spain’s Liga ACB.