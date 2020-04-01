Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lynn Swann catches a home sale in Hancock Park

The contemporary-style home in Hancock Park came up for sale in February for $3.595 million and had an offer in hand three weeks later.
(Berlyn Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 1, 2020
11:34 AM
Former USC football great Lynn Swann has handed one off in historic Hancock Park, selling his contemporary home for $3.566 million.

Owned by Swann since 2017, the two-story house hit the market in February for $3.595 million and had an offer in hand after about three weeks, records show.

Designed by Naomi Kobrin, the roughly 4,300-square-foot house contains a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A two-way fireplace divides the open-concept living and dining rooms. Beneath the floating staircase is a small wet bar.

The roughly 4,300-square-foot home, built in 2014, was designed by Naomi Kobrin.
(Berlyn Photography)
The house, built in 2014, sits on a narrow lot of about 6,760 square feet with a saltwater swimming pool and patio space. A terrace with a fire feature extends from the second story.

Swann, 68, was a standout wide receiver at USC and went on to win four Super Bowls in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following his retirement in 1982, he worked as a broadcaster for ABC Sports and served as chairman of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition (2002-05).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Magali Bergher of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
