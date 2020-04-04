Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: In Pasadena, a home for mom

1/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.   (Philip Coombes)
2/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
3/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
4/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
5/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
6/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
7/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
8/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
9/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
10/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
11/11
The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home known as the Ruppel House was built in 1925 by Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude.  (Philip Coombes)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 4, 2020
5:30 AM
Share

Known as the Ruppel House, this lovingly maintained residence in Pasadena’s Prospect Park was hand-built in 1925 by local builder Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude. Updated and restored through the years, the home now pairs its handsome beams and wood-burning fireplace with a kitchen modernized for today’s standards. Tilework in one of the two bathrooms is in keeping with the work of celebrated artisan Ernest Batchelder.

The details

Location: 1150 Wotkyns Drive, Pasadena, 91103

Asking price: $1.495 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1925

Living area: 1,825 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 5,930 square feet

Features: Beamed ceilings; Saltillo tile and hardwood floors; French doors; living room with wood-burning fireplace; updated kitchen; master suite with private patio; courtyard; fountain/koi pond

Advertisement

About the area: In the 91103 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $875,000, a 22.2% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Matt Littell, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 755-4428

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement