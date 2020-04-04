Hot Property: Shia LaBeouf finds new scenery in Pasadena

Actor Shia LaBeouf has purchased a newly built home in Pasadena for $5.475 million.

Designed to evoke the period revival styles of the early 20th century, the Mediterranean-inspired residence sits on a third of an acre near the Huntington Library. A fountain and terrace sit outside the roughly 4,100-square-foot house, which has arched windows and wrought ironwork. An ornate frontispiece sits above the entry.

Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and pocketing glass doors are among the details of the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house. There are stairs and an elevator for navigating the home’s three floors.

Outside, landscaped grounds feature a sunken patio with built-in benches and a cook station. A large swath of lawn, hedges and mature trees completes the grounds.

Bill Podley and Jenny Stanley of Deasy Penner Podley were the listing agents. Nick Small of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

LaBeouf, 33, gained fame at an early age as the star of Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens.” He has scores of film credits including “Disturbia” (2007), “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010) and the “Transformers” films.

Last year, he starred in the movies “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Honey Boy,” the latter of which he also wrote.

Seeking a new beach boy

Wouldn’t it be nice if Mike Love got his asking price for this custom compound in Rancho Santa Fe? The singer-songwriter of Beach Boys fame has listed his three-acre estate for sale at $8.65 million.

It’s not Love’s first time trying to sell the place; he listed it in 2018 for $8.75 million but took it off the market last year with no takers. He paid $4.65 million for the property in 2009.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has a thing for coastal compounds. Two years ago, he put his Pebble Beach abode up for sale at $6.45 million. In December, an oceanfront retreat he once owned in Santa Barbara came to market at $14.95 million.

This one is just as impressive as the others, centering on a 17,500-square-foot mansion with sweeping ocean, mountain and golf course views. Tuscan-style spaces fill out the three-story floor plan, including a dramatic foyer with dual staircases and a two-story great room.

The master suite — one of 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms — boasts a spa bathroom and private balcony.

Outside, decks and patios descend to a custom pool with a spa and swim-up bar, as well as a fire pit reached by a stone bridge. A tennis court, guesthouse and terraced gardens complete the scenic estate.

Love, 79, is a founding member of the band that popularized the “California sound.” The Grammy-winning group’s scores of hits include “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

Linda Sansone of Willis Allen Real Estate holds the listing.

Looking for lift in the market

Bodybuilder turned actor Lou Ferrigno has put his longtime home in Santa Monica back up for sale at $3.499 million, down from last year’s $3.9 million.

The English Revival-style house sits behind a white-picket fence in Gillette’s Regent Square — a housing tract developed in the early 1900s by razor-blade tycoon King Gillette. Built in 1926, the charming two-story home has lath and plaster walls, oak wood floors and high ceilings. Large picture windows bring garden views into the living and dining rooms.

Besides the updated kitchen, there’s a breakfast nook, a family room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 3,400 square feet. A detached studio/garage adds an additional 1,000 square feet of space.

Ferrigno, 68, was a two-time Mr. Universe before landing the title role on the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk.” His acting credits also include the sitcom “The King of Queens” and the 2009 film “I Love You, Man.”

Two years ago, Ferrigno was selected by President Trump to be a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Simon Salloom of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Couture offering comes to market

A Beverly Hills home designed by late fashion icon Max Azria has come up for sale at $5.195 million.

Completed in 2012, the Moroccan-inspired residence features herringbone-patterned wood floors, marble fireplaces and windows with custom steel coverings. Ornate light fixtures and beamed ceilings keep the eyes moving upward throughout the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house. A striking floating staircase lined with handmade artistic balusters sits beyond the entry.

The two-story floor plan contains a chef’s kitchen with a 9-foot island, a formal dining room, a multiroom master suite and an office/den. A lower entertainment level holds a media room with a granite-topped bar and a wine cooler.

Patio space and a swimmer’s pool with a spa and waterfall fill out the landscaped backyard.

Rochelle Maize of Normand & Associates holds the exclusive listing.

Azria, who died last year at 70, founded BCBG Max Azria, a brand of contemporary clothing for women, in 1989 and later rebooted the French fashion label Herve Leger after acquiring the company in the late 1990s. His designs have been featured in more than 500 department stores worldwide and worn by such stars as Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore and Miley Cyrus.

Azria bought the property in 2009 for about $890,000 and sold it in 2013 for $3.4 million. His main estate — a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills — is currently for sale at $68 million, down from $88 million a year ago.

The king’s old court

A chance to live like a king just emerged in Miami. Lakers star LeBron James’ former waterfront mansion — which he bought shortly after signing with the Heat in 2010 — has hit the market for $13.95 million.

The four-time NBA most valuable player paid $9 million for the three-story spot a decade ago and owned it throughout his four-year stint with the Heat that included a pair of NBA championships. After departing for Cleveland in 2014, he put the home up for sale at $17 million and sold it a year later for $13.4 million.

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, the half-acre compound includes a 12,000-square-foot main house, a detached guesthouse and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar. The property has a Mediterranean feel similar to the homes around it with a crisp white exterior and clay tile roof. At the edge of the property, a concrete dock has room for two 60-foot yachts.

Tray ceilings top the living spaces, which include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a living room with a wet bar and a stark black office. For amenities, there’s a theater, a wine cellar, a gym, a playroom and a rooftop sun deck with sweeping views. A total of six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms lie within the two structures.

An MVP contender in his 17th season, James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The 16-time All-Star led both the Heat and the Cavaliers to NBA championships before signing with the Lakers in 2018.

He currently resides in Brentwood, where he owns a pair of multimillion-dollar estates.

Lino Morejon of Mayfair Real Estate Advisors holds the listing.