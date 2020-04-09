Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Damon Dash’s former Beverly Hills villa seeks $5 million

Image_9.jpg
Gated and landscaped, the two-story villa boasts a dramatic courtyard entry and charming backyard with a pool.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 9, 2020
1:45 PM
Share

A Mediterranean villa once owned by Damon Dash — the entrepreneur and record executive who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z in the 1990s — is up for grabs in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $4.995 million.

That’s about $1.4 million more than Dash sold it for back in 2007, The Times previously reported.

Not much has changed since then, as the gated half-acre property emphasizes stylish living spaces and romantic outdoor spaces. A dramatic courtyard entry with a fountain sits in front. Out back, arched openings lead to a landscaped patio with a pool, lanai, bar and city views.

Advertisement

Inside, beamed ceilings top tile floors across 5,875 square feet. Columns line a step-down living room, and other highlights include a sky-lit kitchen and indoor-outdoor lounge.

The second story holds three of the four bedrooms, a family room with a wine cellar and a variety of scenic spaces, including two covered decks and a Juliet balcony. A spiral staircase descends to the pool below.

Joseph Babajian of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills and Bryce Pennel of Compass hold the listing.

A native of New York, Dash founded the hip-hop record label Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in 1995 and collaborated once more with the rapper four years later, founding the clothing retailer Rocawear. More recently, he created the media collective DD172.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement