‘Simpsons’ writer Tim Long sells Los Feliz Colonial for $4.3 million

Comedy writer Tim Long, who’s best known for his work on “The Simpsons,” has inked a deal in Los Feliz, selling his 1920s Colonial-style home for $4.3 million. The buyers are new Fleetwood Mac member Neil Finn and his wife, Sharon, real estate records show.

The 98-year-old residence has seen plenty of action as of late, trading hands five times in the last 16 years. One of those owners was actress Katherine Heigl, who paid $2.55 million for the property in 2007 and sold it six years later for $2.622 million.

Gated and landscaped, the Hamptons-style spot had some work done over the years but still stays in touch with its historic charm. Original details across the 4,340-square-foot floor plan include columns, crown molding, paneled walls and French doors.

White walls and hardwood floors cover most of the living spaces, but there are a few bright pops of color, including a bright red front door, a bold turquoise library and a dining room and wet bar with floral wallpaper.

Elsewhere are a sunny breakfast nook, chef’s kitchen, office and four bedrooms, including a master suite with a marble fireplace and downtown views.

Two spaces hang off the back of the home: a brick-paver balcony and a wood deck with a trellis-topped dining area. They both overlook an entertainer’s backyard with a pool, spa, lawn and renovated guesthouse with beamed ceilings and a designer bathroom.

A native of Canada, Long has written 30 episodes of “The Simpsons” and has produced hundreds more. His other credits include “Politically Incorrect,” “Late Show with David Letterman” and Spy magazine.

Michael Maguire of Compass and Michael Maloney of Keller Williams Downtown L.A. held the listing. Carrie Eckert of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.