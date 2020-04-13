L.A. Kings star Anze Kopitar nets $2.9 million for Manhattan Beach home

After three months on the market, L.A. Kings captain Anze Kopitar has sold his Mediterranean-style home in Manhattan Beach for $2.9 million.

The five-time All-Star was drafted by the Kings in 2005 and bought the place three years later for $1.875 million, real estate records show. He put it on the market in January for $2.949 million.

Located about two miles from the beach, the two-story home was completely renovated during his stay with new floors, shiplap walls, neutral colors and a marble kitchen. In just over 4,000 square feet, it holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Common spaces fill out the main level, including a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a family room with built-ins, a formal dining room and a wet bar. All five bedrooms are upstairs.

The master suite — complete with a marble fireplace and free-standing tub — expands to a deck overlooking the backyard, where a dining patio expands to a fenced turf lawn. In front, there’s a three-car garage.

June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Colin Aita of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyer.

A native of Slovenia, Kopitar has helped propel the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships during his 14 seasons with the team and was the squad’s leading scorer for 11 of those seasons.

In 2014, the 32-year-old paid $10 million for two homes closer to the ocean in Manhattan Beach, The Times previously reported.