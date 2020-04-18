Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Home of the Week: A divine dwelling in Los Feliz

The property, once home to the Rev. Louis H. Evans, the organizing pastor of Bel-Air Presbyterian Church, was built in 1929 and recently renovated and restored.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The home includes Spanish Colonial-style details including handcrafted hardware, antique tilework and cast-iron windows.   (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The home’s living room is crowned by a cathedral-style ceiling.   (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The 1929 home’s kitchen has been thoroughly updated.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
A breezeway leads to a guest apartment above the garage.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
One of the 4,838-square-foot home’s five bedrooms.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The Los Feliz home has five bathrooms and one half-bath.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
Balconies provide a wide view of the home’s surroundings.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The walled and gated compound provides private outdoor space.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
Terra cotta tiling surround the home’s swimming pool.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
The Spanish Colonial-style residence is listed for $4.877 million.  (Jo David / Charmaine David Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 18, 2020
5:30 AM
This Spanish Colonial-style residence in Los Feliz was once home to the Rev. Louis H. Evans, the organizing pastor of Bel-Air Presbyterian Church. Built in the late 1920s, the restored and updated residence draws the eye throughout with its plaster walls, antique tiles and handcrafted hardware. In the great room, original cast-iron windows flood the space with natural light.

The details

Location: 4953 Cromwell Ave., Los Angeles, 90027

Asking price: $4.877 million

Year built: 1929

Living area: 4,838 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.26 of an acre

Features: Ornate woodwork; hardwood and Saltillo tile floors; two-story entry; cathedral-ceiling living room; updated kitchen; formal dining room with fireplace; viewing balconies; two-room guest suite

About the area: In the 90027 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in February was $1.75 million, a 9.9% decrease year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Richard Yohon, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 270-1725

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
