Hot Property

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy a home in West Hollywood

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have purchased a West Hollywood home for $5.1 million.
(Danny Moloshok / Associated Press)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 20, 2020
12 PM
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have cooked up a deal in West Hollywood, buying a newly built home in the area for $5.1 million, The Times has confirmed.

The couple, who make their home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, intend to use the wood-paneled contemporary as a live-work residence, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.

The two-story house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 3,400 square feet of open-concept living space. A high-end kitchen outfitted with a 20-foot-long island opens to the living room. Pocketing doors open to a patio with a lap swimming pool and spa.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s West Hollywood home
The roughly 3,400-square-foot contemporary features an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings and a designer-done kitchen.
(Realtor.com)
The house had been on the market since January for $5.195 million, records show. It was also available for lease at $26,000 a month.

Legend, 41, has won 11 Grammy Awards, including two awards for best R&B album, for “Wake Up!” and “Get Lifted.” He won an Academy Award for the song “Glory” for the 2014 film “Selma.”

Teigen, 34, is a television personality, model and author. She appears on the new court show, “Chrissy’s Court,” on the short-form video platform Quibi.

Benyamin Illulian of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
